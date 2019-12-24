3 reasons why the Authors of Pain attacked Samoa Joe on RAW

Seth Rollins flanked by AOP

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, the trio of Seth Rollins, Akam and Rezar (Authors of Pain) stood tall in the main event. Even though Rollins couldn't take the United States Title off Rey Mysterio, the Architect conveyed a message to the US Champion.

However, one interesting piece from the main event was the brutal attack from the Authors of Pain on Samoa Joe who has been working as a commentator on RAW.

Mysterio retained the United States title after interference from Akam and Rezar, and the trio then beat up the US Champion and opted to put the Master of 619 through the announcer's table. However, Joe refused to move for the three heels, prompting AOP to lay their hands on him.

In this article, we'll take a look at a few reasons why the Authors of Pain attacked Joe on the main event of RAW

#3 To weave Samoa Joe's return into a storyline

A minor altercation between Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury led to a marquee match at Crown Jewel 2019

Samoa Joe has been on the sidelines for a while now. He suffered a thumb injury during the triple-threat King of the Ring semi-final against Ricochet and Baron Corbin. That's the primary reason why Joe is active on WWE Backstage and the commentary panel of the Red brand. However, the good news is that according to reports, WWE has cleared Joe for an in-ring return.

WWE has been trying to provide a storyline reason for major returns lately, as well as debuts of several Superstars.

For example, Brock Lesnar repeatedly attacked Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick on RAW. Such attacks prompted Dominick's kayfabe Godfather Cain Velasquez to make his debut in WWE. Similarly, Tyson Fury only made his debut at Crown Jewel 2019 against Braun Strowman because of repeated taunts from the Monster Among Men. The attack on Joe by AOP will tie into his in-ring return.

