3 reasons why 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt should not challenge Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship right now

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt should not be the first Superstar to challenge the new Universal Champion.

There's history between the two Superstars but now is not the right time for the feud.

Bray Wyatt should not be Braun Strowman's first challenger

After picking up massive victories at WrestleMania 36, Braun Strowman and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt have established themselves as the prime members of the SmackDown roster. Strowman achieved a rare feat by pinning Goldberg clean while Wyatt avenged his previous WrestleMania loss against John Cena.

Since Goldberg and Cena are unlikely to be a part of WWE TV for the foreseeable future, it leaves a Wyatt vs. Strowman rivalry as the most obvious feud for the Universal Championship. A big question in the minds of WWE fans is whether the master and his former disciple with cross paths on episodes of SmackDown in the near future. Given the history of these two Superstars, the Creative might be planning a rivalry for the Universal Championship featuring the two former members of the Wyatt Family.

The feud between the two monsters screams big money but it may not be the wisest choice right now. Here are 3 reasons why The Fiend should not be the first challenger for Braun Strowman's Universal Championship.

#3 WWE would book themselves in a corner

The Fiend is an extraordinary character

WWE needs to handle the alter-ego of Bray Wyatt very carefully now. The former Universal Champion showcased his creative prowess in the Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36, and it would be better if he does not enter the title picture soon. Since both the Superstars picked up big wins at WrestleMania, it would be great if WWE allows them to continue their momentum with a victory in another rivalry.

In case you forgot, both of them suffered a defeat in their respective pay-per-view matches before WrestleMania. So, before clashing against each other, they need to have a ton of momentum behind them. The Creative will have to make the tough call of having 'The Fiend' defeat Strowman or book The Monster Among Men to beat Wyatt in case they go forward in this direction, both of which may not go down too well with the WWE Universe.

#2 Braun Strowman deserves to hold the title until WWE shows return to crowded arenas

Braun Strowman deserves a loud pop

The only drawback of hosting WrestleMania 36 at the WWE Performance Center was that there was no live audience. Thus, the special moments like the first world title wins of Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre did not receive loud pops.

WWE's next big pay-per-view event is WWE SummerSlam, and there is speculation that the company will start conducting shows in front of a live audience in August. Thus, the Creative team should book Strowman to stay at the helm until The Biggest Party of Summer.

If you have followed the Monster's journey from RAW, you would know that he came close to capturing world championship on many occasions but never succeeded. He even won the Money in the Bank briefcase, only for his cash-in to end in a disqualification. Still, Strowman continued to work hard, and finally, he has reached the top.

A feud with The Fiend Bray Wyatt might not be the right decision here because the Fiend's massive fan following could turn the audience against Braun, just like they turned their back on Seth Rollins.

#1 Best time to push new stars in the title picture

Who better than King Corbin to put over another Superstar?

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt has already established himself as a top gun on SmackDown, and so has Roman Reigns. But there are many talented Superstars on the roster who have not been in the main event picture for a long time. The Big Dog is unlikely to feature on the next few SmackDown episodes. Hence, by keeping The Fiend away from the scene, WWE would get an opportunity to have some fresh faces in the title picture.

Superstars like Sheamus, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, Jeff Hardy, and King Corbin have the caliber to pull off a stellar world title feud. If WWE wants new faces on SmackDown, they could move Aleister Black or Bobby Lashley from RAW to Friday nights and have them battle with Strowman for the championship. Even someone like AJ Styles or Samoa Joe can do a fantastic job here.

Thus, WWE should utilize this time to have different Superstars in the Universal Championship picture. Almost all the names mentioned above have a massive fan following. If WWE promotes them, they will gain a superb viewership for the TV episodes.