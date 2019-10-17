3 reasons why The Fiend is facing Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

The Universal Championship rematch is set for Crown Jewel

For the second time this year, WWE will return to the Middle East, hosting another big pay-per-view. Super ShowDown, which was the first show in Saudi Arabia this year, was an extraordinary show with a number of big matches. The second edition of Crown Jewel is set to take place in the final week of October, and a few huge matches are already set for the event.

Boxing legend Tyson Fury will wrestle at Crown Jewel, where he will take on Braun Strowman. The former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez will make his WWE debut against the WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. The Universal Championship match is also booked for the show, as Seth Rollins is set to lock horns with The Fiend in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The Fiend and Seth Rollins will collide for the second time after Hell in a Cell.

Here we discuss three reasons why The Fiend is facing Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel

#3 No time to build another new feud

Crown Jewel is just two weeks away, and the company doesn't have enough time for building a new feud for the Universal Championship. Since is the most coveted prize of the Red brand, a lengthy build-up for the Universal Championship will certainly generate more interest.

It has been a hectic month for WWE, as the company has gone through several changes. In the first week of October, the Blue brand made a highly-anticipated debut on Fox. In fact, the first show on Fox felt like a pay-per-view, as it overshadowed Hell in a Cell.

With the focus being moved to WWE Draft 2019 following Hell in a Cell, it would have been hasty to book a new opponent for Rollins, considering he will also take part in a 10-man Tag Team match in Saudi Arabia. Since Bray Wyatt has moved to SmackDown, this feud should end after Crown Jewel.

