3 reasons why The Fiend should defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 36

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Fiend versus Cena promises to be an absolute blockbuster.

The legendary John Cena returned to the WWE on the latest episode of SmackDown to a thunderous ovation from the crowd at Boston. The atmosphere was electrifying as the WWE icon spoke about the importance of WrestleMania 36 and also emphatically declared that he will always remain a WWE Superstar.

And just as he was leaving, the lights went off, and The Fiend showed up. Surprisingly, The Fiend did not attack Cena but pointed at the WrestleMania sign. Cena, in response, doffed his hat and implied he is indeed ready ‘to bring it’.

The match between these two behemoths at the 'Grandest Stage of Them All' promises to be an absolute blockbuster. In this article, let us look at three reasons why The Fiend should defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 36.

#3. Cena has nothing to gain from the victory

John Cena is a veteran of the WWE who has seen it all and done it all.

John Cena is a veteran of WWE who has seen it all and done it all. He is a 16-time World Champion and has faced some of the biggest names in the industry, including the likes of The Rock, The Undertaker, Triple H, and Brock Lesnar. Cena is a sure shot future WWE Hall of Famer and will go down as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

And that is why, even if he takes a loss at WrestleMania 36 this year at the hands of The Fiend, his legacy won't beaffected. But on the other hand, the case won't be the same with the Fiend.

#2. The Fiend will recover the lost momentum

Goldberg defeating The Fiend was shocking, to say the least.

Let’s be honest here. Goldberg defeating The Fiend was shocking, to say the least. The Fiend had excellent momentum coming into Super ShowDown as the Universal champion, and much of it is lost now, as Goldberg walked away as the new Universal Champion.

Now, the WWE has a chance to make the Fiend seem indestructible again. And this can be made possible if he can go over the legendary John Cena at WrestleMania 36 this year. The Fiend indeed has a lot to gain from defeating a towering name of the business like Cena and the aura and mysticism that is associated with The Fiend will be maintained.

Advertisement

#1. Another legend added to The Fiend’s list

Feeding Cena to the Fiend makes very good sense.

The Fiend has turned out to be the new 'legend killer' of WWE. In the recent past, the character has annihilated the likes of Kane, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins, and Daniel Bryan. The mystique around the character has been intriguing and has kept the audience glued.

Now, feeding Cena to the Fiend makes very good sense. It will mean that another illustrious name is added to the list of legends that The Fiend has taken out, and will allow him to appear indestructible again.

So, what are your thoughts on The Fiend defeating John Cena at WrestleMania 36?

Sound off in the comments section below…