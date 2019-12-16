3 reasons why The Kabuki Warriors beat Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at TLC

They stole the show

For the second time in the last two years, women main evented TLC, delivering stupendous matches on both occasions. While the SmackDown Women's Title was on the line in a triple threat match between Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch last year, the Women's Tag Team Titles were defended in a tag team match between The Kabuki Warriors and Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch this year.

The Women's Tag Team match was a traditional TLC match, where tables, ladders, and chairs were used. There is no denying that it was one of the best matches of the night, with all four women pushing the limits. From using tables and chairs to showcasing jaw-dropping maneuvers from top of ladders, the match had it all, but Kairi Sane and Asuka had the last laugh, retaining the twin belts despite a valiant effort from The Queen and The Man.

In this article, we analyze three reasons why The Kabuki Warriors beat Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at TLC.

#3 To continue the feud for the Women"s Tag Team Championship

What a feud it has been!

There is no doubt that the Women's Tag Team Championship match has been one of the entertaining feuds heading to TLC, as four elite women were part of the match. A victory for The Kabuki Warriors means that the rivalry might not end at TLC, and they are likely to renew the feud.

Lynch and Charlotte formed a new team, agreeing to take on The Kabuki Warriors clearing out their differences. The Champions, on the other hand, have been together for a while and they gel well together.

Apart from Charlotte and Lynch, the Red Brand lacks a formidable threat for Asuka and Kairi Sane. Given they locked horns in a TLC match, their rematch could be a normal one fall match. If either of the members of The Kabuki Warriors challenges Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship, The Man might have to pull off a double duty at Royal Rumble next year, like she has already done at Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank this year.

