3 Reasons why The Revival should leave WWE

The Revival are one of the best tag teams in the world. Since joining the main roster the night after WWE Wrestlemania 33, things haven't gone too well for Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. At first, they beat the New Day, who are former tag champs and were the hosts of that year's Wrestlemania. Good start. They then, however, were riddled with various injuries over the following year and basically did nothing in their first year on Raw.

They then requested their release from the company a few months ago and have now been given the Raw tag titles. It seems as though they could walk into Wrestlemania 35 as the tag champs, but, they may not even be on the main show this year.

They clearly want to leave the company and these here are three reasons why the should:

#3. To show WWE that they can be top stars elsewhere

Cody proved himself on the indies

Cody Rhodes left WWE in 2016 and in these 3 years, he has become one of the biggest names in wrestling without even being under the WWE banner. The man is now the executive vice-president of a wrestling company created by him and his friends which is funded by a multi-billionaire.

The Revival could leave and go to any big wrestling company around the world whether that is All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring Of Honor or any other company of similar stature.

Wilder and Dawson could become much bigger stars if they leave and are given more creative freedom in a new company. Giving them the ability to have more control and choose opponents they want to face could tempt them to shift to the indie scene.

If their NXT matches are anything to go by, they will certainly have incredible matches with a host of teams outside the WWE. The Revival could pull a Cody Rhodes and become much bigger stars than they already are in around a year.

