3 reasons why The Shield won't break up 

Prasanna Waikar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
622   //    25 Sep 2018, 13:00 IST

The Hounds of Justice
Ever since their debut, the trio of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose has dominated the WWE landscape. They have won countless championships, with all three becoming Grand Slam Champions.

They had an explosive debut, dominated the show, and were broken up at the peak of their popularity. The WWE Universe had since been clamouring for a Shield reunion. While the WWE tried to reunite the faction twice, it was unsuccessful due to different health issues.

We have seemingly gotten a Shield reunion now, and if this week's RAW is any hint, there might be some cracks developing already. But in this writer's opinion, it's just a farce. Here are 3 reasons why The Shield won't break up for some time now.

#1 Roman needs the cheers

The Big Dog
One thing's perfectly clear: The Shield reunion has been an excuse to get Roman cheered ever since he won the Universal Championship. The enforcer of the group has been subject to constant jeering and boos ever since the group split.

Vince McMahon loves Roman Reigns, and if anything can get his pet project over with the audience, it's The Shield. The faction was hugely over, still is, and always will be. This gets Roman cheered by default.

If The Shield were to split, WWE might have to deal with the risk of their top dog getting booed again. And after looking at the effort they've put in getting him over, it seems highly unlikely that the trio go their separate ways.

