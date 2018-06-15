3 Reasons why the The Miz should win the Money in the Bank contract

Everyone knows they really want to see The Miz win the MITB contract for a second time and here's why

WWE's annual Money in the Bank per-per-view event takes place this Sunday, once again featuring two Money in the Bank ladder matches: one men's and one women's. Looking at potential winners for the men's ladder match, one stands out more than the rest as the perfect man to win the briefcase, and it wouldn't be his first time.

Will The Miz be able to grab the briefcase for the second time in his career?

1.An unjust ending to his first WWE Championship run?

The Miz won the Money in the Bank ladder match back in 2010 before cashing in on Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship. This was the A-Lister's first main event push, one which many may say was an unsuccessful one and while he did main event Wrestlemania 27 defending his WWE title against John Cena, the match only really served as a purpose to set up Cena's 'Mania match with The Rock the following year. After this, Miz fell back down into the mid-card.

You could say this was an unjust end to his WWE title run, being a truly despised heel champion at the time and having his Wrestlemania moment overshadowed by Dwayne and Cena's little tiff, only then to lose his WWE Championship to Big Match John the following pay-per-view. Miz deserved better and he's spent the next seven years showing them why.

Miz may have left WrestleMania XXVII still the WWE Champion, but no one was talking about him