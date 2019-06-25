3 reasons why The Undertaker is teaming up with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2019

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.09K // 25 Jun 2019, 20:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Set for Extreme Rules

Stomping Grounds was a fantastic pay-per-view where we saw some stupendous matches. The anticipation was high for the Raw after Stomping Grounds. WWE didn't let down the fans as we saw an excellent episode.

There is no denying that the biggest surprise of the RAW was the appearance of the Undertaker. After Roman Reigns beat Drew McIntyre at Stomping Grounds, Shane McMahon lost his cool. Despite the help of Shane, the Scottish Psychopath failed to pin the Big Dog. Shane announced a two-on-one Handicap Match on RAW, moreover, the match didn't have any tag as Shane and McIntyre were in the ring together. As expected, the two men decimated the former Universal Champion. Reigns was knocked out after a vicious Claymore Kick and Shane was getting ready to hit a Coast to Coast but Undertaker's music hit.

The Deadman was in the ring and he delivered a Chokeslam to Shane. McIntyre also ate a Big Boot from the Deadman. The fans were awestruck to see the Phenom who came to rescue Roman Reigns. WWE subsequently announced a Tag Team match for Extreme Rules, where the team of Undertaker and Roman Reigns will face Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Here we discuss three reasons why Undertaker will team up with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules.

#3 To boost the ratings

WWE's ratings have not been noteworthy recently. Following WrestleMania, the ratings dipped significantly. The sub-standard ratings forced Vince McMahon to introduce the Wild Card Rule which allowed the Superstars to appear on the other brands. Nevertheless, the Wild Card didn't help the ratings as the fans have been vocal about poor storylines and repetitive matches every week.

There is no denying that The Undertaker is one of the biggest names of Vince McMahon's company if not the biggest. The Deadman is a massive draw who can help to improve the ratings. Considering the substandard ratings and ticket sales, The Undertaker could play a pivotal role in changing the scenario.

1 / 3 NEXT