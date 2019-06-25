3 Reasons why The Undertaker is teaming up with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 503 // 25 Jun 2019, 22:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Things are about to get EXTREME, as The Undertaker & Roman Reigns team up to battle Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules!

As we all know by now, The Undertaker made his return to the WWE following his disastrous match with Goldberg that created buzz for all the wrong reasons. 'The Deadman' defeated Goldberg at Super ShowDown following a Chokeslam after Goldberg suffered a legitimate concussion and was unable to coherently continue with the rest of the match. The Undertaker looked visibly upset at the conclusion of the contest. Many within' the WWE Universe felt this would be the last time we'd see Undertaker in a WWE ring for a very long time.

However, we were wrong! Last night, Roman Reigns was in the midst of an assault by Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre following their 2-on-1 Handicap Match when suddenly, The Deadman rose up from the ashes and scared away Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

After this shocking appearance by 'The Phenom', a match was officially booked for Extreme Rules. Roman Reigns and The Undertaker will be teaming up to face Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. I'm going to discuss three reasons why The Undertaker is teaming up with Roman Reigns for WWE Extreme Rules.

#1 Unfinished Business With Shane McMahon

Shane jumped off the top of the structure

Let's not forget that it wasn't too long ago- just a few years ago to be exact- Shane McMahon made his return to the WWE. One of the reasons for his return was to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32 inside the Hell in a Cell cage. Once the smoke had cleared and the dust had settled, The Undertaker walked away victorious, leaving the valiant Shane McMahon a broken and battered man.

The match was well received at the time and remembered for the swan dive Shane McMahon took from the top of the ceiling to the announce table below. Undertaker won the battle on this night, but the war is clearly not over. The Deadman has waged war with the McMahon family for years. He's fought alongside them, and and against them. There is unfinished business between Undertaker and Shane. He has beaten Shane O'Mac, but failed to put him six feet under for good (figuratively speaking).

See Also: Five reasons why The Undertaker returned to WWE RAW this week.

1 / 3 NEXT