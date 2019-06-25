5 Reasons why The Undertaker returned to WWE RAW this week

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 8.18K // 25 Jun 2019, 08:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What a pleasant surprise the return of The Undertaker was

If you read my 'Best and worst' recap of Stomping Grounds, you know that I wasn't excited about the handicap match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre/Shane McMahon. The match turned out to be exactly how I expected it to be- extremely unexciting.

And when Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon teamed up to punish Roman Reigns and lay a beat down upon him, a familiar gong would be heard. The Undertaker would return to even the odds for the Big Dog.

Why did the biggest star in the history of the business make an unadvertised appearance on RAW this week? Let me try and attempt to answer the question across five points.

Let me know your thoughts and views in the comments section below.

#5 Low ticket sales for WWE Stomping Grounds

WWE News: The Undertaker returns on WWE RAW to help Roman Reigns https://t.co/u2KuPlFtyL via @sportskeeda#WWE #RAW — 𝓐𝓷𝓲𝓻𝓫𝓪𝓷 𝓑𝓪𝓷𝓮𝓻𝓳𝓮𝓮 (@PWOrator) June 25, 2019

I thought that WWE Stomping Grounds was a really good show. It was exactly the right length, it had some very solid matches, and most importantly, it featured only full-time members of the WWE roster, not relying on part-timers to ensure ticket sales as WWE has done ever so often in the past.

And because of this same reason, there wasn't a lot of hype around the event at all. And once again, because of this, it became clear that ticket sales are significantly greater when there's a WWE legend or two involved in the mix, which is very disappointing but a fact of life. So when Roman Reigns teams up with The Undertaker to take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules, a lot of fans may fill the arena just to watch The Phenom in action.

The Undertaker has a lot of history with Shane McMahon and Roman Reigns. All of this could come into play during the Extreme Rules build.

1 / 5 NEXT