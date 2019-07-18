×
3 reasons why The Undertaker should face Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 

Avik Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
954   //    18 Jul 2019, 20:18 IST

Will we see it?
Will we see it?

The Undertaker had a match at Extreme Rules where he teamed up with Roman Reigns to fight Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. It was an impressive match that had some exciting moments. The team of The Big Dog and The Phenom picked up the victory in Philadelphia.

Prior to Extreme Rules, The Deadman was also part of Super ShowDown where he faced Goldberg. While The Undertaker had a disastrous match against Goldberg in Saudi Arabia, his performance was better at Extreme Rules.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre is currently in an alliance with Shane McMahon. The Scottish Psychopath had a long feud with Roman Reigns and the rivalry probably ended at Extreme Rules. Apart from facing Reigns at the Showcase of Immortals, McIntyre also fought The Big Dog at Stomping Grounds. Unfortunately, the Scottish Psychopath lost both matches.

The Biggest Event Of The Summer, SummerSlam, is just three weeks away. Considering The Undertaker was part of Extreme Rules, he is mostly expected to be part of SummerSlam. While several Superstars are competent to face The Deadman, Drew McIntyre could be a great opponent for The Undertaker.

Here we discuss 3 reasons why The Undertaker should fight Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam:


#3 It makes sense storyline wise

It makes sense
It makes sense

The Undertaker shocked everyone when he showed up on RAW to save Roman Reigns. The Big Dog pinned McIntyre at Stomping Grounds and the former was put in a Handicap Match a couple of weeks ago. The former Universal Champion was looking completely helpless but The Phenom saved Reigns from McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

Since The Undertaker fought Shane McIntyre and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules, he has become part of this storyline, hence, it will make sense to have a feud with either Shane McMahon or Drew McIntyre. Shane faced The Deadman at WrestleMania 32 where the two Superstars had an exciting match. Considering Shane is already in a new feud with Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre could be a good choice to continue the rivalry. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE SummerSlam 2019 Drew McIntyre The Undertaker
