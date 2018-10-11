×
3 Reasons why Trish Stratus and Lita as a Tag Team is not best for business

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
378   //    11 Oct 2018, 19:17 IST

Quality Compromised!
Quality Compromised!

Trish Stratus and Lita are Hall of Famers and are a major reason why women's wrestling started getting a lot of fan appreciation during the 90's. The matches by these two wrestlers put the Women's Divison on the map, and they are the reason why we never lost our interest in the women's division.

When Stephanie McMahon announced on Raw that WWE will host it's first ever women's only pay-per-view WWE Evolution which comes your way on October 26 from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York the fans were exhilarated, and the rumour mill started thinking of people that could be a part of the show.

The names that did the rounds were Trish, Lita and Michelle McCool, and while the first two got their individual matches at the show, the latter may be a surprise during the event.

It must be noted that WWE is trying everything in the book to sell the event and in an attempt to add more value to the show, they turned individual matches into a tag team feud, courtesy of this video:

While this is still a great idea, it takes away the individual impact that these two trailblazers would have had if they were given singles competition. While that seems to be out of the window now, let's take a look at why the tag team concept isn't the best for WWE Evolution.

#3 No Individual presence

Return gets derailed
Return gets derailed

Ever since the news of Alexa Bliss facing Trish Stratus at WWE Evolution broke out, the WWE Universe has been waiting to see the 7-time women's champion take out The Goddess of the WWE, but if the same turn into a tag team, it takes away the individual presence of these two wrestlers who are returning after a hiatus.

Every return gets a loud pop, but these two have been individual performers during their run in WWE, and now if they turn into a tag team, it doesn't give any good thing for the shutterbugs, unless Lita would turn on Trish during the show.

