3 reasons why we may never see The Shield in WWE again

The Shield are one of the best trio's we have ever seen in the WWE

After Roman Reigns announced his heartbreaking news on RAW, we may have potentially seen the last of one of the best factions the WWE has created in the last decade.

The group consisted of some of the best and most likeable wrestlers the company has to offer, and the trio proved immensely popular, both in NXT, and later on the main shows.

After Reigns' shock announcement, Ambrose turned on Seth Rollins, seemingly signalling an abrupt end for the faction. The WWE reportedly already had plans to break the group up, and plans were understandably moved forward due to the shock announcement.

Many Shield fans will now be wondering if they will ever see their favourite faction again, and here we discuss the reasons why it is unlikely they will.

#3 Unfortunate timing

The Shield returned briefly in 2017 and 2018

After a hugely successful first run, The Shield dissolved in 2014 when Roman Reigns stated that he was now his own man. In subsequent years, The Big Dog went on to become the main player in the company, and we had to wait until 2017 to see the trio together once more.

The re-forming of the group was much anticipated by fans, and the trio wasted no time in once again ascending to the top of the company. An unfortunate long term injury to Dean Ambrose however led to the trio quietly breaking up just months after re-uniting.

History has of course repeated itself again in 2018, as the trio were forced to break up within months, due to Reigns' diagnosis.

Both of these instances were unfortunate, however the WWE will likely be hesitant for a third reunion, due to the fact that the last two runs ended before they really got started. We will most likely see the trio acknowledge their past success together, however it remains doubtful whether the WWE would try to resurrect the same gimmick for a third time.

