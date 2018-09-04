3 Reasons Why WWE Need To Promote The Women More

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 372 // 04 Sep 2018, 14:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE announced on 23rd July 2018 episode of Raw that they will host the first ever women-only pay-per-view WWE Evolution on October 28th from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

We all had speculated something like this, but despite all the push that WWE has given to the women's division, or it says it has the women's division is still not as good as the men's division.

A lot of us may agree and disagree with the statement but let's understand the fact that the WWE hasn't been able to put the women's revolution to the position it rightfully deserves and the WWE women need more emphasis

#3 Not Enough Titles

What else is there except the championship title?

WWE men's division has a lot of championships including the WWE Universal Championship, WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, US Championship, Cruiserweight Championship and most importantly the Tag Team Championship.

With so many coveted championships there are multiple superstars that get a push, and that is the reason why so many wrestlers became so popular.

On the other hand, the women's championship which was called Divas Championship is the only championship, and that's all that the women's division has to offer. With the women's locker room filled with amazing performers, there must be more gold in the division for the women's to grab, and we all know that they will step up to the challenge.

In a previous article, I had hoped that the WWE would bring back the women's tag team championship, but that doesn't seem to become a reality anytime soon.

If the WWE is really serious about the women's division, it should bring some coveted titles in the women's division, but they shouldn't be like the Universal Championship. The championship was mocked when it was announced, and Brock Lesnar's reign as the Universal Champion did more damage to it.

1 / 3 NEXT