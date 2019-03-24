3 Reasons why WWE fans still chant for CM Punk

CM Punk

5 years, 1 month and 26 days. This is how long it has been since CM Punk has been seen in a WWE ring. 1883 days is a long time for fans of any sport to move from a particular individual. However, the WWE Universe just does seem to be able to move on from the former leader of 'Straight Edge Society'.

Every now and again, WWE arenas reverberate with overwhelming chants of 'CM Punk! CM Punk!,' even though he is nowhere near to be seen in a WWE ring. On the March 18, 2019, episode of Monday Night Raw, while Batista's interview was taking place, which was being displayed on the titantron, to build up his match with Triple H at WrestleMania 35, suddenly you could hear the sounds of fans chanting 'CM Punk'.

Why is that? Why does the WWE fan base seem to be fixated on someone who left the organization more than half a decade ago? Why does the name of CM Punk can still be heard during the WWE weekly shows and live events? Let us look at the reasons why.

#1 CM Punk was one of the best performers the WWE has seen till date

CM Punk had a historic run of 434 days with the WWE Championship

CM Punk, at his prime, was indeed the 'Best In The World', as he used to call himself. His in-ring abilities, promo skills, and charisma were impeccable. At a time when we rarely see quality wrestling matches in the main roster television shows, Punk managed to put on highly rated performances from time to time.

His match with John Cena at Money In The Bank 2011 was given a 5-star rating by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, an accomplishment which eluded any other WWE match since then until January 2018. His WrestleMania 29 bout with The Undertaker was, accordingly to many critics, the last of the great matches which The Phenom has had at WrestleMania.

CM Punk's 434-day reign as the WWE Champion elevated the prestige of the title and made casual fans more interested in the product. That reign was indeed one of the best title reigns of the modern era, maybe ever. Therefore, it is understandable if the fans still miss the presence of such a charismatic performer.

