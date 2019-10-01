3 Reasons why WWE should book The Fiend vs The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 36

This could be the ultimate battle of two dark forces

The Fiend is indeed one of the hottest things in the world of professional wrestling. The character has already annihilated several WWE Superstars and left them in a state of absolute shock. Finn Balor was at the receiving end of The Fiend’s wrath at SummerSlam. Jerry Lawler was left helpless, as The Fiend launched a savage attack on the WWE Hall of Famer. Even 'The Big Red Machine’ Kane wasn't safe, as he became The Fiend's latest legendary victim.

It is indeed difficult to overlook the fact that The Fiend’s gimmick is eerily similar to The Undertaker's. ‘The Phenom’ has ruled WWE for almost three decades, enthralling the WWE Universe with his supernatural gimmick.

If there is one place which has truly been The Undertaker’s yard, then it is WrestleMania. ‘The DeadMan’ has performed at WrestleMania with stunning regularity and has been an eternal part of the Show of Shows. While there have been 35 WrestleManias throughout history, The Undertaker has been a part of 25 of them.

Now with The Undertaker in the twilight of his illustrious career, let us look at three reasons why WWE should book The Fiend Vs The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

#3 The Ultimate battle of the Dark forces

The theatrics that the WWE can employ in this bout can catapult the match to a new orbit.

The Fiend vs The Undertaker could be the ultimate battle between two dark forces. The Undertaker has ruled WWE and has been the company's undisputed emperor, but The Fiend can take that all away and declare himself The Undertaker's rightful heir.

This bout could be an absolute treat for fans. Imagine the theatrics that would be employed, along with the macabre storyline. All of this would lead up to one of the most highly anticipated matches in wrestling history.

For quite some time now, fans have clamored for another legend of darkness, Sting, to feud with The Undertaker. After Sting suffered a career ending injury, that match still remains a fantasy. The Undertaker vs Bray Wyatt, however can quench the fans' thirst and offer a suitable replacement.

