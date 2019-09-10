Opinion: Bray Wyatt could have hinted at The Undertaker with the number 11:19

The number 11:19 is the one most wrestling fans are talking about right now

The penultimate WWE RAW before Clash of Champions had its fair share of great moments combined with some dull ones. It didn't build many things as far as Clash of Champions is concerned but the show was filled with some top-class matches.

Finally, we saw the contract signed for the Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. Also, it seems like Cedric Alexander is going to be the challenger for the United States Championship at Clash of Champions.

Still, the biggest attraction of this week's RAW was the episode of the Firefly Fun House, focused on strangers. Before this week's RAW began, Wyatt teased an attack on Stone Cold Steve Austin on Twitter, but he decided against it.

“A rattlesnakes skins’ the same color as the leaves, she said. You gotta get them before they get you.”



-Sister Abigail — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 8, 2019

He also addressed that on the Firefly Fun House, stating that strangers are people that haven't been made friends. Furthermore, Abby The Witch said that her clock has been stuck at 3:16 ever since Austin appeared on RAW.

Wyatt tried to fix that clock and when it was fixed, the clock showed 11:19 as the time. Now, like almost everything related to Wyatt, this has to be some kind of hint.

Wyatt is very creative and the unpredictability around The Fiend is high. So, here, we are going to try and decode what that 11:19 meant. It could be something related to Survivor Series but it could also mean something else.

To clear things up, The Undertaker is making an appearance tonight at the Madison Square Garden on SmackDown Live. Now, The Phenom made his debut on 11/19/1990 and the clock showing numbers related to The Undertaker's debut date can mean that we could see The Fiend confronting The Undertaker.

So the clock on Firefly FunHouse showed “11:19” and The Undertaker debuted November 19 1990.....#RAW pic.twitter.com/j3V10uUQ71 — TheKidOfWrestling🤘🏻 (@KidOfWrestlin) September 10, 2019

This confrontation would have been seen coming by many WWE fans but not this soon. Now, the number 11:19 could mean many things but the above scenario seems to be the one making the most sense.

Considering that The Fiend has been attacking legends for some time now, don't be surprised if The Undertaker eats a Mandible Claw on Tuesday night.