3 reasons why you should buy WWE 2K19

Shiraz Aslam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10   //    06 Oct 2018, 16:07 IST

Enter captio
The cover star for WWE 2K19

WWE 2K19 will finally be available in stores world-wide next Tuesday on October 9 on PS4, Xbox One and Windows. It is the sixth game under the 2K banner and is the follow-up to WWE 2K18. The game has been developed by Yuke's and Visual Cocepts. The cover star for this year's edition is AJ Styles. Ronda Rousey and Rey Mysterio will be available as pre-order bonuses.

WWE has officially released trailers on its Youtube channel, featuring entrances of stars like The Undertaker, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Jeff Hardy.

This year's DLC pack includes exclusive stars (like Bobby Lashley, Ricochet, and EC3), new moves ( like Mustafa Ali's Slingshot X-factor) and other features designed to shake up 2K19's game-play experience.

Fans have been left disappointed by WWE's games in recent years, but I'm optimistic about WWE 2K19.

#3. Awesome visual experience


Just
Just amazing!

WWE 2K19 has great visuals, perhaps the best graphics I have ever seen in a WWE game. Every character's facial appearance and body structure has been designed to near-perfection, if not perfect. The looks are up-to-date with characters looking exactly the same as on-screen on WWE television. Randy Orton and John Cena's increased hair can be easily seen.

The lighting is just perfect, everything can be seen clearly and special attention has been made to the visual appearance of the crowd, which has seemed more realistic ever before. The main menu has a good design too and there's no denying the fact that 2K has done an amazing job to give a more realistic experience to its customers.


Topics you might be interested in:
John Cena AJ Styles Leisure Reading
