3 Reasons why WWE should book Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns has not appeared on WWE TV since competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match a few weeks ago. With WrestleMania 41 around the corner, the OTC is expected to return to programming soon to develop his storyline for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On the other hand, Seth Rollins is set to enter a stacked Men's Elimination Chamber match, hoping to win and challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania. However, rumors suggest that Rollins vs. Rhodes may not happen at The Show of Shows this year.

Rather, The Visionary might face his former Shield brother, Roman Reigns, at 'Mania. There are also rumors of a Rollins vs. Reigns vs. CM Punk match on the show, which the WWE Universe has a mixed reaction to.

Here are a few reasons why Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns should happen at WrestleMania:

#3. They never had a one-on-one match at WrestleMania

The Visionary and the Tribal Chief have a long history together. Both men made their presence felt on the main roster as part of The Shield, and everything changed when Rollins betrayed the faction in one of the most shocking moments in the rich history of the industry.

While both men have had a fair share of matches since then, only a stage like WrestleMania could do justice to the hype surrounding their feud. Rollins vs. Reigns has never taken place at The Grandest Stage of Them All, but that could change this year.

#2. Seth Rollins injured Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble

Both Rollins and Reigns came face-to-face for the first time in a long while during this year's Men's Royal Rumble match. They brawled inside the squared circle for a few moments before CM Punk tossed them out of the ring, eliminating both men and surprising the world before getting eliminated himself.

Furthermore, a furious Seth Rollins unleashed an attack on Reigns at ringside and delivered two devastating stomps to him, including one onto the steel steps. Since then, Reigns has not appeared on WWE TV and is expected to return to the company soon, possibly at Elimination Chamber, to cost The Visionary his opportunity to punch his ticket to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1. Seth Rollins cost Roman Reigns his Undisputed WWE title at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes shocked the world when he pinned Roman Reigns to end his historic run as the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania XL. However, The American Nightmare had some interference involved. While The Bloodline was trying to assist Reigns, multiple names emerged to even the odds for the challenger.

Among them, Rollins also came out in his Shield attire, just to distract Reigns mentally, which eventually led to the latter losing cool and taking his eyes off the challenger. In the end, Rhodes ended up winning the match.

With Rollins having a major hand in Roman Reigns not being the Undisputed WWE Champion at the moment, the latter is expected to take revenge in a potential match between them at WrestleMania.

