3 Reasons why WWE should bring back Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE for almost two years. Despite this hiatus, the Beast Incarnate remains one of the most talked-about superstars. Fans and experts often speculate about the former champion’s return.

Recently, veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reacted to Brock Lesnar’s reference in WWE. He expressed that the Beast Incarnate is still contracted under Stamford-based promotion. Lesnar’s run was halted after his name was allegedly implicated in Vince McMahon’s Janel Grant lawsuit, and his comeback reportedly solely depends on the suggestion of the company's legal team.

However, in this listicle, we examine three reasons why the wrestling juggernaut should bring back Brock Lesnar on television.

#3. Lack of megastars on WWE roster

WWE, under Triple H’s creative regime, has been under fire in recent times, especially for the absence of megastars on television. The Rock has stepped away, and Roman Reigns and John Cena appear on a part-time schedule.

The Stamford-based promotion indeed needs some megastars on the roster. Triple H might bring back Brock Lesnar to fill this void, who could kick off a rivalry against Gunther or Seth Rollins and co. This would eventually raise WWE’s stock.

#2. Big WWE PLE looming

This Summer is going to be a thrilling ride for the World Wrestling Entertainment as they are all set to host the 38th annual SummerSlam, but it will be the first-ever two-night event, which gives it WrestleMania-like stature.

WWE would want to make it extravagant and grand. For that, they need a major superstar. Brock Lesnar could fill in the lineup and return at the Biggest Party of the Summer, and compete. He last competed at SummerSlam 2023 against Cody Rhodes.

#1. WWE needs some new faces and storylines

WWE has been crafting storylines with the same faces for years, which now feels redundant and dull. Fans need to see some major changes, new angles with fresh stars, to avoid the feeling of repetition.

WWE could bring back Lesnar on television, who could face up-and-coming superstars like Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Gunther, or anyone else, and set up a fresh yet entertaining storyline.

