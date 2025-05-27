Huge new update on Brock Lesnar's WWE status - Reports

Even when Brock Lesnar is not on TV, he remains one of the most talked-about stars in all of wrestling. Though he hasn't been around for close to two years now, fans continue to cook up scenarios about his return. Now, Dave Meltzer has provided an update on his status, saying Lesnar is still under contract with WWE.

Following his match with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost, Lesnar disappeared, with no return in sight. His absence from the global juggernaut is also in part due to the legal issues he has been dealing with.

Only time will tell if TKO and those within the company have any plans to bring him back to TV in some capacity. Amid this, several fans have also speculated about Brock Lesnar's contract status with WWE. One such fan posed this question to Dave Meltzer on X/Twitter. The veteran journalist responded by mentioning that Lesnar was still likely under a deal with the promotion.

Check out his tweet below:

"I believe so," wrote Meltzer.

Brock Lesnar's life outside WWE

A few days back, a new picture of Brock Lesnar went viral and left everyone shocked. The Beast Incarnate was seen sporting long hair in a kind of look fans had never seen him with ever before. His wife, Sable, was also seen in the photo and looked just as unrecognizable as the former Universal Champion.

Though he's away from WWE, Lesnar seems to be enjoying his time away from the spotlight. Moreover, he has plenty to cheer about as his daughter, Myra Lesnar, has also been making waves in the athletic world.

The 23-year-old star recently won her fourth consecutive shot put title at the Mountain West Conference Championships. Following this accomplishment, many on the internet even began clamoring for WWE to sign Mya to an NIL contract. However, it remains to be seen if she has any interest in following in her legendary father's footsteps and trying her luck in the professional wrestling industry.

