Photo: Brock Lesnar unveils new look amid WWE absence 

Even though Brock Lesnar hasn't been a part of WWE's programming for close to two years now, he continues to remain one of the most-discussed wrestlers on social media. Now, a new photo of The Beast Incarnate has found its way to the internet, where he can be seen sporting long hair.

Ad

Lesnar has found himself tangled in some legal troubles that have put his WWE future in jeopardy. Reports have even suggested that the global juggernaut might not bring Brock Lesnar back until the legal matters are resolved for good.

While it remains to be seen how things pan out regarding his return, the former Universal Champion seems to be enjoying his time away from the squared circle. A new picture of Lesnar, alongside his wife Sable, is being widely shared now. The most striking part of the photo is that the WWE legend is sporting long hair now.

Ad

Trending

Check out the new pictures below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Oba Femi wants a match with Brock Lesnar

A few weeks back, in an interview, Oba Femi expressed his wish to step inside the ring for a match against Lesnar in WWE. The NXT Champion strongly believes that if given the chance, he could bring the house down with The Beast Incarnate. Femi also added that the potential match was worthy of headlining any event.

Ad

“It’s going to be carnage. Yeah, it’s going to be carnage. It’s one of those things you have to see - because you can’t explain what it’s going to be. I think Oba Femi versus Brock Lesnar sells tickets. I think it’s the main event of whatever show it’s going to be on, and I think it’s going to be incredible.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Femi is being built as the next big monster and there's no doubt that if all went well, he could on his path to having a illustrious career like Lesnar in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More