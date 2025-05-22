Photo: Brock Lesnar unveils new look amid WWE absence 

Even though Brock Lesnar hasn't been a part of WWE's programming for close to two years now, he continues to remain one of the most-discussed wrestlers on social media. Now, a new photo of The Beast Incarnate has found its way to the internet, where he can be seen sporting long hair.
Lesnar has found himself tangled in some legal troubles that have put his WWE future in jeopardy. Reports have even suggested that the global juggernaut might not bring Brock Lesnar back until the legal matters are resolved for good.
While it remains to be seen how things pan out regarding his return, the former Universal Champion seems to be enjoying his time away from the squared circle. A new picture of Lesnar, alongside his wife Sable, is being widely shared now. The most striking part of the photo is that the WWE legend is sporting long hair now.
Check out the new pictures below:
Oba Femi wants a match with Brock Lesnar
A few weeks back, in an interview, Oba Femi expressed his wish to step inside the ring for a match against Lesnar in WWE. The NXT Champion strongly believes that if given the chance, he could bring the house down with The Beast Incarnate. Femi also added that the potential match was worthy of headlining any event.
“It’s going to be carnage. Yeah, it’s going to be carnage. It’s one of those things you have to see - because you can’t explain what it’s going to be. I think Oba Femi versus Brock Lesnar sells tickets. I think it’s the main event of whatever show it’s going to be on, and I think it’s going to be incredible.”
Femi is being built as the next big monster and there's no doubt that if all went well, he could on his path to having a illustrious career like Lesnar in WWE.