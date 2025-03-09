Unfortunate update on Brock Lesnar's WWE status - Reports 

  • home icon
By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Mar 09, 2025 05:35 GMT
Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE programming since SummerSlam 2023 after being named in a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant. A recent report has suggested that fans can't expect Lesnar to be back until his legal battle is resolved.

In January 2024, Grant filed a lawsuit against former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon that sent shockwaves across the pro wrestling world. The Beast Incarnate was seemingly alluded to in the initial complaint. Since then, the global juggernaut has kept Lesnar away from its programming, with no hints of his return whatsoever.

Lesnar's last match went down at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes in a feud-ending showdown. Now, as we inch closer to WrestleMania 41, Ringside News is reporting that those hoping to see Lesnar back in the Stamford-based promotion need to keep their expectations low. It was noted that The Beast was not slated to return anytime before his case was resolved.

Vince Russo feels WWE doesn't need Brock Lesnar

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WCW Champion said WWE's roster was loaded with megastars, and as such, Brock Lesnar's absence wasn't being felt. Vince Russo added that if the promotion was devoid of many big stars, officials might have considered bringing Lesnar back.

"Also, let's face it, they [WWE] don't need him [Lesnar] now. If they were in a position where they needed him, I think it would look a lot differently. They don't need him now."

WWE has scaled new heights in recent months in the absence of Lesnar. With The Rock and John Cena back in the fray and, this time, as heel allies, it's safe to assume that WrestleMania 41 won't be lacking in star power. Moreover, stars like CM Punk and Roman Reigns are also sure to have marquee matches on the show.

Edited by Pratik Singh
