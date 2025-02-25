Wrestling veteran shares a bold take on why WWE doesn't need Brock Lesnar right now (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed Brock Lesnar's possible return to the company. The Beast is a 10-time WWE World Champion.

Lesnar is one of WWE's most iconic stars and a major box-office attraction. He has won numerous titles and headlined WrestleMania on several occasions. However, The Beast has been away from the company's programming since SummerSlam 2023. Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon seemingly halted the former UFC star's rumored return last year.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained that WWE already had many megastars on its roster. He felt the company didn't need Lesnar's services at the moment. The former writer pointed out that if there had been a dearth of top box-office attractions, the global juggernaut might have approached the situation differently.

"Also, let's face it, they [WWE] don't need him [Lesnar] now. If they were in a position where they needed him, I think it would look a lot differently. They don't need him now." [From 18:05 onwards]

Brock Lesnar's last match was against Cody Rhodes. He lost to The American Nightmare at SummerSlam 2023.

