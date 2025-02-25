  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Brock Lesnar
  • Wrestling veteran shares a bold take on why WWE doesn't need Brock Lesnar right now (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran shares a bold take on why WWE doesn't need Brock Lesnar right now (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Feb 25, 2025 12:56 GMT
Brock Lesnar during an episode of RAW in 2023 [Image: WWE.com]
Brock Lesnar during an episode of RAW in 2023 [Image source: wwe.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed Brock Lesnar's possible return to the company. The Beast is a 10-time WWE World Champion.

Ad

Lesnar is one of WWE's most iconic stars and a major box-office attraction. He has won numerous titles and headlined WrestleMania on several occasions. However, The Beast has been away from the company's programming since SummerSlam 2023. Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon seemingly halted the former UFC star's rumored return last year.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained that WWE already had many megastars on its roster. He felt the company didn't need Lesnar's services at the moment. The former writer pointed out that if there had been a dearth of top box-office attractions, the global juggernaut might have approached the situation differently.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Also, let's face it, they [WWE] don't need him [Lesnar] now. If they were in a position where they needed him, I think it would look a lot differently. They don't need him now." [From 18:05 onwards]
youtube-cover
Ad

Brock Lesnar's last match was against Cody Rhodes. He lost to The American Nightmare at SummerSlam 2023.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी