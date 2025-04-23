Huge challenge issued to Brock Lesnar in WWE - "It's the main event" 

Brock Lesnar has been out of action from WWE for close to two years now, with no return in sight. However, amid his continued absence, The Beast Incarnate has been issued a challenge by none other than NXT Champion Oba Femi.

Lesnar's last match came at SummerSlam 2023 against Cody Rhodes. Following his loss at the event, the former Universal Champion disappeared, which was also attributed to some allegations leveled against him. Since then, there's been close to no chatter of Brock Lesnar's return to the company, with reports even indicating that WWE might not bring him back until his legal issues get resolved.

Oba Femi, however, has set his sights on a match with Lesnar. The NXT Champion made this known on the No Contest Wrestling podcast, saying he and the veteran performer could draw huge crowds if they were to go to war.

Furthermore, the 27-year-old star added that a potential showdown between him and The Beast Incarnate was worthy of headlining any premium live event.

“It’s going to be carnage. Yeah, it’s going to be carnage. It’s one of those things you have to see—because you can’t explain what it’s going to be. I think Oba Femi versus Brock Lesnar sells tickets. I think it’s the main event of whatever show it’s going to be on, and I think it’s going to be incredible.” (H/T - EWrestlingNews)

Vince Russo thinks Paul Heyman could be back with Brock Lesnar soon

While reviewing WrestleMania 41 for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vince Russo stated that the new alliance between Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins was destined to end soon. Russo predicted that The Wiseman could be back with a returning Brock Lesnar in a matter of six months.

"You know what the next thing is? I guarantee you. You know what the next step is? It’s gonna be back to Brock [Lesnar]. That’s the next step. Give it six months."

The partnership between Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins was further solidified on this week's RAW with Bron Breakker's addition to their alliance.

