Congratulations to Brock Lesnar's daughter!

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen in WWE in nearly two years now since his last match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025. The Beast Incarnate has plenty to celebrate amid his absence, though, as his daughter, Mya Lesnar, has won her fourth consecutive shot put title.
Lesnar is among the most impressive athletes in the world. He not only made a name for himself in WWE but also became a major star in UFC. His children, daughter Mya and son Duke Lesnar, have also been making waves in the sporting world. While Duke is an Ice Hockey player, Mya is into athletics.
Brock Lesnar has more reasons to be proud of Mya, as she has now achieved a remarkable feat. The 23-year-old athlete has won the shot put title for the fourth time in a row at the Mountain West Conference Championships.
JBL on Brock Lesnar's WWE absence
The former Universal Champion has been alluded to in serious legal issues that have reportedly prevented his WWE comeback. Reports have even suggested that the global juggernaut is unlikely to bring him back until the issue gets resolved. The legendary JBL, however, thinks that if the day promotion makes Brock Lesnar the right offer, he wouldn't hesitate to end his sabbatical and make a grand return.
"Like anybody, you still like the limelight, and the temptation to come back, and it's not just the limelight. There's gonna be a figure that comes that has two commas in it that they're gonna offer him to come back, and I think he'll take it and I hope he does," said Layfield.
It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Lesnar in the wrestling business. Though his fans would love to see him back in the spotlight, WWE and TKO seem to have valid reasons to keep him away due to potential backlash.