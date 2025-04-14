WWE Hall of Famer provides update on Brock Lesnar's potential return

Every week, there is some rumor or the other regarding Brock Lesnar. These rumors particularly have to do with a potential return. Recently, a WWE Hall of Famer joined the conversation and provided an update of sorts regarding the same.

The WWE Hall of Famer is JBL. John Bradshaw Layfield was recently on the Something to Wrestle podcast, where he was asked by host Conrad Thompson about the potential for Brock Lesnar's return. Layfield believed it could happen for the right price.

JBL shared that he hoped Brock Lesnar would return at some point and believed it would happen. He suggested that Lesnar still liked the limelight and could return for that reason but also added that WWE might offer him a deal that was upwards of a million dollars, which would be more than enough to entice him.

"Like anybody, you still like the limelight, and the temptation to come back, and it's not just the limelight. There's gonna be a figure that comes that has two commas in it that they're gonna offer him to come back, and I think he'll take it and I hope he does," said Layfield. [10:05 - 10:25]

For the right price, anything is possible. However, as of this writing, there has been no indication that Lesnar has received any offer from WWE or that he will be returning any time soon.

Brock Lesnar's last WWE appearance was 618 days ago

It has been a while since the WWE Universe has seen Brock Lesnar on TV. To be precise, his last appearance was 618 days ago. The day and occasion? August 5, 2023, at SummerSlam, where he faced Cody Rhodes.

Following WrestleMania 39, Lesnar entered into a program with The American Nightmare. They went head-to-head thrice, with Rhodes picking up the first win at Backlash but losing via technical submission at Night of Champions.

Their final clash was at The Biggest Party of the Summer, where Rhodes wrapped up the series 2-1. It also marked the last time Lesnar was seen in action.

Since then, fans have been awaiting his return, but a variety of reasons, including the ongoing Janel Grant case have seemingly prevented it from happening. Additionally, a social media user recently claimed that Lesnar had retired. Nevertheless, fans keep hoping and searching for some sign that suggests a comeback is on the cards.

