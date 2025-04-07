  • home icon
Fans react after Brock Lesnar allegedly retires from WWE at 47 years of age

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 07, 2025 01:59 GMT
He may be done (Credit: WWE.com)
He may be done (Credit: WWE.com)

Brock Lesnar has allegedly retired from WWE and wrestling. This comes out after a recent report online.

Brock Lesnar was last seen in WWE after he lost to Cody Rhodes. Since then, he's not been back in the company. Though there was talk of him returning at a Royal Rumble some time back, details of the Janel Grant lawsuit breaking and appearing to imply his alleged involvement at the same time saw any such talk get quashed. Since then, there's been talk of his return, but the last two years have seen no sign of the star.

A fan asked Brock Lesnar if he was going to come back to WWE, and the star allegedly said that he was not going to be back and that he was retired. Brock Lesnar himself has not confirmed anything, nor has WWE made a statement.

Since the rumors of the star's retirement spread, there have been a lot of fans reacting to it as well. There was celebration among some fans who felt that it was time for the star to retire and that it was for the betterment of everyone, given his alleged involvement in the lawsuit against Vince McMahon brought on by Janel Grant.

At the same time, some fans were heartbroken that the star was allegedly done with his wrestling career.

The star has apparently retired (Credit: Fan reactions on X)
The star has apparently retired (Credit: Fan reactions on X)

Others felt that this was false, and said so as well. They made it clear that they thought that the star was not retired and would be returning to WWE soon.

The fans were not ready to believe he was retired (Credit: Fan reactions on X)
The fans were not ready to believe he was retired (Credit: Fan reactions on X)

Triple H has said that Brock Lesnar may return but it's up to him

Triple H had put out a statement saying that if Lesnar chose to return, WWE would be open to it.

"You'd have to ask Brock Lesnar that. Brock does his own thing, he's up in Canada I'm sure, watching his kids play hockey and enjoying life. If and when he decides he would like to do something, we'll be open to the conversation, we'll see," The Game said.
However, this has not happened since then, and with this news, if it turns out to be true, that may never happen.

A statement from either Lesnar or WWE in the coming days may shed more light on the truth of the matter.

