3 Reasons why WWE should bring back Brock Lesnar and 2 reasons they shouldn’t

Brock Lesnar has not appeared on WWE TV since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. While he was expected to return after a short hiatus, the Vince McMahon-Janel Grant legal drama turned things around. Lesnar was seemingly alluded to in the lawsuit, due to which WWE avoided featuring him on TV.

However, in a recent update in the lawsuit, Brock Lesnar was named as well, which shut down the speculations for his return to the company. While there are several reasons for Lesnar to remain out of action, there are a few that suggest he might return to WWE.

Let's explore them.

#3. Should - Brock Lesnar still has plenty left in the tank

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the most skilled and powerful superstars to ever step foot in the squared circle. The Beast Incarnate has proven this time and time again with his performances, and his last few outings made it clear that the legend hasn't lost an inch.

Lesnar still has plenty left in the tank to build a massive feud, deliver extraordinary promos, and participate in incredible matches. A possible return could contribute to one of the greatest feuds in the industry involving the former WWE Champion.

#2. Shouldn't - WWE doesn't need him anymore

While there was a time when WWE needed Brock Lesnar to deliver some interesting storylines and matches, that isn't the case now. The entire roster is filled with some of the greatest superstars, and with John Cena's return for his Farewell Tour, the company doesn't lack star power.

While they might need him in the future, WWE doesn't require Lesnar to elevate the business as a whole at this time. With record-breaking numbers emerging every week, Lesnar's absence won't hurt the company.

#2. Should - Brings more eyeballs to the product

While WWE might not need Brock Lesnar, it is clear that his return would attract more viewers to the product. The Beast Incarnate is one of the most popular stars in the world and a major draw in the combat sports industry.

Just a return would turn the world upside down, with much better numbers coming out each week for the Stamford-based company.

#1. Shouldn't - Bad Publicity

While Brock Lesnar was not officially named in the lawsuit, a potential comeback wouldn't have harmed the company too much. However, with The Beast Incarnate now officially named, his return would bring negative publicity for the company, which would keep its reputation at stake.

Further, if a major update emerges online while Lesnar is back, it would negatively impact the company. This bad publicity could end up hurting the massive numbers that the company has been making over the past year.

#1. Should - Rumored match with Gunther

The Beast Incarnate has been rumored to face the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in a marquee match for months. Both Lesnar and The Ring General are powerhouses in their own right and could tear each other apart with their actions.

Lesnar could make a comeback for one final match against Gunther, which would be a treat to watch in itself. A potential match between the two men would be a box office draw, elevating The Ring General's career in the best way possible.

