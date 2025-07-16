3 Reasons why WWE is bringing back The Undertaker

The Undertaker has been sighted sporadically on WWE TV since his appearance at WrestleMania XL, where he returned to deliver a massive chokeslam to The Rock, helping Cody Rhodes finally finish his story and become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. The Phenom is undoubtedly one of the most legendary names in the industry, and his appearance is eagerly awaited by the WWE Universe.
However, the wait has now ended. The Phenom is set to make an appearance on NXT next week, which he announced recently on X/Twitter. The story began with The Undertaker’s LFG team making an appearance on NXT this week, just to be confronted by the TNA Champion Trick Williams backstage.
The champion started disrespecting the young talent, as well as their mentor, The Undertaker, which led to The Phenom making the announcement. However, it isn’t necessary that 'Taker's return would just be because Trick Williams called him out.
Let’s check out a few possible reasons why the WWE Hall of Famer is set to be back on the developmental brand.
#3. Next week’s NXT is in The Undertaker’s hometown
Next week’s episode of NXT is set to take place in Houston, Texas, the hometown of one of the greatest superstars to ever step foot in the squared circle, The Undertaker. With The Phenom returning to his hometown to make an appearance on NXT, it is clear that a massive homecoming is set to be featured on the developmental brand next week.
The WWE Hall of Famer could be making an appearance next week to meet some of his most loved fans and further introduce his LFG team to the wider wrestling world. The Phenom’s appearance could be to thank the fans all around the world and further make his presence felt with some massive announcements related to the upcoming premium live events.
#2. To teach Trick Williams a lesson for disrespecting him
TNA World Champion Trick Williams has arguably become one of the most hated stars on the roster lately. While the star has managed to make the headlines with his performances, he has also garnered a lot of attention during NXT when he made some harsh comments at 'Taker.
One of the biggest reasons for the legend’s return next week could be to teach the young star a lesson for disrespecting him and his team, further giving the fans something they would always want to witness - The Undertaker in action.
#1. One More Match?
While it is highly unlikely that The Undertaker would step out of retirement for another match, it is clear that The Phenom misses the squared circle. If his recent heart problems allow him to, The Deadman could be returning to announce his return from retirement for one last match.
Considering the current story, the legend could return to face Trick Williams in a singles battle down the line. A potential in-ring return would also allow NXT to garner a lot of attention all around the world.
Time will tell what WWE has in store for the Hall of Famer next.