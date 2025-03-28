3 Reasons why WWE didn’t put the United States Title on Braun Strowman

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Braun Strowman contested for the United States Championship against LA Knight. However, he failed to emerge as the new champion. The match ended in disqualification after Jacob Fatu came out and destroyed both the stars, solidifying his domination against The Monster of All Monsters with the post-match assault.

Ad

Strowman's loss comes as a surprise to many as they were in the belief that the former Universal Champion would become the new US Champion. In this article, we will be looking at three reasons why WWE didn't put the US Title on Braun Strowman tonight.

#3. To set up a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One of the reasons why WWE didn't put the US Title on Strowman's shoulders could be because they want to set up a Fatu vs. Strowman vs. LA Knight Triple Threat bout at The Showcase of The Immortals. In case, Braun had become the champion, then the company could be forced to move in the direction of Strowman vs. The Samoan Werewolf at 'Mania due to their recent history.

With The Megastar still having the US Title on his shoulders, WWE will find no problem incorporating him into the rivalry of Braun and Jacob. Now, this is anticipated to lead to a US Title Triple Threat bout between the three stars at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

#2. To give him the US Title on a bigger stage

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the past few months, Braun Strowman hasn't won any major accolades in the Stamford-based promotion. So, it's possible that WWE might have an intention to crown The Monster Among Men as the new champion on a much bigger stage.

This could be why the company does not prefer to have him win the title on the latest episode of SmackDown. If a Triple Threat match for the US Title takes place at WrestleMania 41, then Strowman surely holds a chance to emerge as the new US Champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

#1. To intensify the rivalry between Strowman and Jacob Fatu

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jacob Fatu costing Braun Strowman the United States Title tonight will indeed escalate the rivalry between these two monsters. This could be one of the potential reasons why the former Universal Champion failed to capture the gold this week.

With this, the company will heat up the feud between Strowman and Fatu, eventually leading to a WrestleMania showdown between them, with LA Knight in the mix too. Also, when Fatu attacked Strowman and cost him the title shot, the live crowd had a great buzz, showing the investment of fans in this rivalry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback