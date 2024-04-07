3 reasons why WWE introduced the NXT Women's North American Championship

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 aired yesterday on Peacock in the United States. The show was stacked, featuring several title matches and a few grudge bouts too. The event was notable for being the biggest NXT event ever, and featured the shocking appearance of Giulia.

NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 also featured some breaking news. NXT General Manager Ava revealed that a new championship is coming to the brand. The brand new NXT Women's North American Championship will soon be arriving to the developmental brand.

Details are still vague on when the title will officially debut and who will be competing for it. The belt could be decided in a tournament, a battle royal, or in some other fashion that would delight the WWE Universe. Regardless, we do know it will soon be arriving to the white and gold brand.

Some fans might be wondering why a new title is being introduced to the brand. This article will look at a handful of reasons for Ava's big announcement, which includes a possible test for the main roster.

Below are three reasons why WWE introduced the NXT Women's North American Championship.

#3. NXT has a big women's roster

The biggest reason why Ava revealed the NXT Women's North American Championship at Stand & Deliver likely has to do with the roster size. The brand features an incredible wealth of talented women. In fact, NXT and NXT Level Up has over 30 female stars who are television ready. That's not even including those still developing exclusively on the road or at the Performance Center.

To get a quick glimpse at how stacked the NXT women's division is, this is just some of the names the WWE brand has to offer. The show has Roxanne Perez, Lyra Valkyria, Blair Davenport, Thea Hail, Gigi Dolin, Kelani Jordan, Kiana James, Fallon Henley, Izzi Dame, Jacy Jayne, Lash Legend, Wendy Choo, Cora Jade and Sol Ruca, among others.

As if the roster wasn't already stacked enough, international sensation Giulia has swemingly officially joined the ranks and appeared at NXT Stand & Deliver. It isn't yet clear when she'll be joining the promotion full-time, but it is likely to happen soon.

With such a big roster, it only makes sense to have another prize for the competitors to compete for. While NXT is great about having feuds that don't revolve around the belt, an additional title gives more focus for the women on the brand.

#2. WWE could be testing it out for the main roster

Another reason why the NXT Women's North American Championship was likely introduced by Ava comes down to something even bigger than NXT itself. This could be a test by Shawn Michaels and Triple H for WWE's main roster. They likely want to see how it would work there ahead of introducing the concept on RAW and Smackdown.

This wouldn't be the first time WWE was potentially testing out the concept either. Many believe that Becky Lynch's time with the NXT Women's Championship was a test to whether Monday Night RAW could handle a mid-card women's title of some kind.

The Man defended her belt both on NXT and on the main roster. She battled underutilized performers such as Indi Hartwell, Xia Li, and Tegan Nox. The company saw how it worked in execution briefly, but this could be a test to see how sustainable it would remain long-term.

#1. NXT's men's titles vs. female's titles ratio has been way off

The other key reason why Ava likely introduced WWE's newest championship simply comes down to equality. As the company moves forward and treats the women in the promotion as equal to the men, title scene and roster size need to reflect that.

The roster size certainly is beginning to, specifically on NXT. There are many NXT episodes where more women have matches then men. That is becoming common and it has been a huge move forward for the promotion.

Sadly, it has been lacking on the title front. WWE NXT has four titles for men at the moment. This includes the NXT Championship, the NXT North American Champion, the NXT Tag Team Titles, and the Heritage Cup. The women's division has just had the NXT Women's Title.

By adding the NXT Women's North American Championship to the lineup, Shawn Michaels takes another step closer in presenting a more even and equal product. If they un-retire the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles next, the brand will truly be at a level above just about any other promotion in the world.

