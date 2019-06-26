3 reasons why WWE is booking Finn Balor vs Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship

Why is Shinsuke Nakamura suddenly in the Intercontinental Championship picture?

WWE has proved once again that the Creative team is always one step ahead of what the internet wrestling community thinks.

No one predicted Lacey Evans to be the special guest referee of the Universal Championship match at WWE Stomping Grounds. There were no rumors of the Undertaker coming to the aid of Roman Reigns on RAW, and nobody expected Samoa Joe to take out the WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston, last Monday.

The same goes for the surprise backstage confrontation between The King of Strong Style, Shinsuke Nakamura ,and Intercontinental Champion, Finn Balor.

This week was full of surprises and it seems like WWE has been trying hard to improve its product before SmackDown switches to FOX.

However, after Nakamura confronted Balor, the WWE Universe could not understand the reasons behind the move. Well, here are the 3 possible reasons why -

#3 To ensure the Wells Fargo Center does not have any empty seats

WWE doesn’t want Extreme Rules to have poor ticket sales like StompingGrounds did #Raw — Ezman (@ezinstinctman) June 25, 2019

The previous pay-per-view event of the company, WWE Stomping Grounds, generated poor ticket sales which forced the cameras to focus only on the areas which were packed. The same happened at WWE Super Showdown. So, in order to ensure that WWE Extreme Rules takes place in front of a jam-packed crowd at the Wells Fargo Center, WWE are going all out (pun intended).

They brought back The Undertaker and put him in a tag team match. To give more solidity to the match card, WWE is booking a Intercontinental Championship match which is bound to deliver.

Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura are two of the best in-ring technicians to have stepped foot in the squared circle. Their bout will draw a lot of fans to the arena hence, WWE has initiated this feud to attract the fans to the arena.

