3 Reasons why WWE is keeping Randy Orton off TV

WWE Superstar Randy Orton hasn’t been seen on television since SummerSlam 2025. The Viper lost a tag team match where he had joined forces with country musician Jelly Roll against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Besides this celebrity match, he was earlier seen in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. Despite coming so close to earning a world title shot, below are three reasons why the Stamford-based promotion isn’t using The Apex Predator right now.#3. WWE has no direction for Randy OrtonRandy Orton is one of the most active veterans in the company. However, Triple H has been struggling to properly book and utilize him. The Viper was taken off television with a kayfabe injury in October 2024 when Kevin Owens hit him with a Piledriver. Despite the dramatic sendoff, the former 14-time WWE world champion didn’t return until the 2025 Elimination Chamber in March. He resumed his feud with The Prizefighter, saving Sami Zayn from eating a Package Piledriver, and was then going to WrestleMania 41 to face KO. However, a neck injury sidelined the former Universal Champion.Randy Orton was seemingly supposed to bring out his Legend Killer persona at WM41 against Kevin Owens. However, after the Canadian superstar’s injury, The Viper still hasn’t Punt Kicked anyone, despite attempting to ram his boots into the heads of several wrestlers. Because of this, his character arc is currently stagnant, and WWE appears to have no direction for him again.#2. Triple H could be reserving Randy Orton for a heel turn against Cody RhodesRandy Orton didn’t look pleased after losing the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament. This was the second year in a row that the 45-year-old star finished second, with his 2024 loss coming at the hands of Gunther. The Viper later congratulated Cody Rhodes on his KOTR win and asked him to win the Undisputed Championship from John Cena.The Apex Predator had also stated that he would be coming after The American Nightmare if he managed to dethrone Cena. Notably, the former 14-time WWE world champion is hungry for a 15th title run. Because of this, he was also ready to Punt Kick Rhodes. Therefore, Orton’s tendencies and his desperation could soon turn him heel. Triple H might be planning to go with this angle and could currently be reserving The Viper for it.#1. Randy Orton has a part-time scheduleOrton is one of the stars who don’t have a full-time schedule alongside others like Roman Reigns. Because of this, The Viper has a limited number of appearances each year. Therefore, The Apex Predator won’t be making any appearances until WWE plans to utilize him for a specific event or storyline.After his feud with Kevin Owens came to an unexpected end, Orton issued an open challenge at WrestleMania 41, which was answered by Joe Hendry, who lost the match. Following this, The Viper faced John Cena at Backlash for the Undisputed Championship but lost due to interference by R-Truth.This was followed by the King of the Ring Tournament, where he came second, and then his tag team loss with Jelly Roll against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. Therefore, WWE might be waiting for the next big thing to field Orton in the ring once again. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for him in the future.