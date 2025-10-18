3 Reasons WWE needs to bring back The Rock before 2025 ends

The year is coming to a close, and WWE has been struggling to keep fans engaged with the product. Several major superstars are sidelined, which has also jeopardized a massive storyline that the promotion was building toward booking a rivalry at WrestleMania 42. With many setbacks and a lack of star power, the Stamford-based promotion needs a megastar to lead the company through these tough times.

The Rock could be a perfect choice. The People's Champion has been off television since Elimination Chamber. The Attitude Era legend might return to WWE and pick up his saga against either Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns. This could turn out to be a game-changer for the promotion.

In this article, we will look at three reasons why World Wrestling Entertainment needs to bring The Rock back before 2025 ends.

#3. Seth Rollins' injury

The Visionary reportedly suffered an unfortunate injury during his champion vs. champion match at the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth Premium Live Event, which caused the company to change its plans and kick The Architect out of his own heel faction on the post-Crown Jewel episode of RAW.

Reports suggest that Seth Rollins may need surgery, which could keep him out of action for an extended period. The company might bring back The Rock as the mastermind behind The Vision faction and resume the dream scenario against Roman Reigns, leading to a mega match at WrestleMania 42.

#2. No legit challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes regained his title by defeating John Cena at the historic two-night SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event. Since then, The American Nightmare's second reign as champion has been lackluster.

It's already the end of 2025, and the creative team needs to start building a WrestleMania-worthy storyline. Rhodes and The Final Boss have a classic feud that has been on hold since 2024. The Rock could return and kick off a rivalry with The American Nightmare.

#1. No box-office rivalry

It's already the end of the year, and so far, there are no storylines in progress that could be considered to make it on 'Mania's card next year. This should be a serious concern for the creative team, and they need to craft something.

The Brahma Bull could return to WWE television before 2025 ends, and the company could set up a five-star showdown with The Final Boss, considering his huge fan following both as a pop culture icon and pro wrestling legend.

