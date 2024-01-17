3 reasons why WWE is postponing former NXT Champion's main roster debut

For over a decade now WWE has used their third brand NXT as a developmental system to get young stars as well as performers signed from the independent scene ready for the bright lights of RAW and SmackDown.

Over the years, many of the company's biggest stars began their WWE careers in NXT. They include Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, and Rhea Ripley.

Another performer from NXT who looks destined to become a main-event player on the main roster is Bron Breakker. The 26-year-old has been in NXT for over two years and has won the brand's men's title on multiple occasions.

Whilst it may seem to some that he is ready for the main roster, we are going to take a look at three potential reasons why WWE higher-ups have not chosen to make him a full-time member of the main roster just yet:

#3 WWE wants to let him grow a bit

Whilst many NXT call-ups have succeeded, plenty of them have fallen rather flat. Given the vast potential that the company and the fans see in Breakker, the need to get his main roster call-up right is essential.

Whether it be against a top-tier main event star or for a world title, the WWE management needs to put Bron Breakker in a big spot the second he arrives for him to succeed.

With that in mind, it is understandable why the company is biding time its time. One person who thinks Breakker could spend a bit more time in NXT is Booker T, who gave his thoughts on the matter whilst speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast:

"Just to let him grow just a little bit more, prepare just a little bit more for when he does make it to the main roster. Do I think he can handle the main roster right now? Yes I do, I really do. But for me, I would definitely season him just a little bit more." (H/T 411 Mania)

#2 The field may be too stacked

Another reason why management has not yet pulled the trigger on Bron Breakker's call-up is that the main rosters are currently stacked.

On SmackDown, Roman Reigns seems destined to face either Cody Rhodes or The Rock at WrestleMania 40 meaning there would be no room for Bron at this time. On RAW, Seth Rollins has many contenders eyeing him such as CM Punk, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Damian Priest, and many more.

Therefore, it may be wise to withhold Breakker's call-up until those feuds have been settled on both RAW and SmackDown.

Whilst he is not yet on the main roster, Breakker gave his thoughts on who he would like to face while speaking to ViBe & Wrestling via Wrestling Inc in late 2021:

"I will fight Roman Reigns one day, for sure. I will beat him one day too. As far as RAW goes, obviously Seth Rollins. There are just tons of guys between both brands. Bobby Lashley is another one. Big E is obviously WWE Champion right now. Drew McIntyre too." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

#1 Bron may get lost in the shuffle

Undoubtedly, WWE's biggest and busiest time of year is the Road to WrestleMania, from January to April. Top current stars as well as returning WWE legends all vye for a place in the card at The Show of Shows.

He has yet to properly prove himself on the main roster so a debut on RAW or SmackDown this time of year may not be the best choice, given all the attention that is currently on the show's biggest stars.

Breakker's Hall of Fame uncle Scott Steiner was recently asked by John Poz on Two Man Power Trip whether his nephew is ready for a call-up to the main roster or not:

"Do I think he’s ready? Yeah, but there’s no point in going up there if there are not any plans because there are so many people up there now with CM Punk coming back, Cody Rhodes, The Rock just came back for that RAW and it sounds like they might be doing WrestleMania with Rock and Roman Reigns. There are so many top-notch talents, it’s hard for them to find a spot for everybody. It’s better to stay down there (in NXT) instead of going up there (to the main roster) and getting lost in the shuffle. It’s better to go up when they have concrete plans for you." (H/T Fightful)

Even though it may not be wise for Bron to be called up during WrestleMania season, an opportune time for him to make his main roster debut could be on the SmackDown or RAW after WrestleMania. These shows have typically been a great chance for young performers to make a big impression on a large audience.

Share your views on WWE delaying Bron Breakker's main-roster call-up in the comment box.

