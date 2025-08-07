3 reasons why WWE is reportedly planning to break up The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks are the current WWE Tag Team Champions on SmackDown. The Uncle Howdy-led group put their title on the line in a six-pack TLC match at SummerSlam, where they managed to retain the gold. Amid this, surprise reports have emerged that WWE is planning to disband the faction.This means that they might lose the title soon on the blue brand and will go their separate ways. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the Triple H-led creative team is reportedly planning to break up the horror faction.#3. Nikki Cross might have become an afterthoughtNikki Cross has been a vital part of Uncle Howdy's group, but she didn't get much spotlight as a singles star. Cross rarely competes in matches and is not incorporated in the women's division either.Nikki Cross is a former RAW Women's Champion, and she was left without any direction until WWE placed her in the faction. The new role was supposed to provide her with the much-needed break that should've seen her breach the title picture again. However, she hasn't competed in a single match in 2025, and just appearing alongside the group doesn't seem to be doing her any good in the long run. With the latest rumors surrounding The Wyatt Sicks' break-up, it makes one wonder if the company has lost all interest in Cross. #2. Uncle Howdy needs a singles push in WWEUncle Howdy is doing great as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks, but he can be a great single star, too. The last time we saw Howdy compete in a singles match was almost a year ago on RAW against Chad Gable. Since then, the company hasn't booked the masked man in a one-on-one bout, which is indeed a matter of concern.Uncle Howdy needs to establish himself as a legitimate threat in WWE for his character to thrive. Hence, Triple H could be planning for The Wyatt Sicks' breakup, as it allows the creative team to push the horror faction's leader as a singles star.#1. Their babyface run isn't workingThe Wyatt Sicks are the current WWE Tag Team Champions and are working as what seems to be a babyface faction. However, they are neither the top faction on the blue brand nor their face run is largely impacting the status of SmackDown.This shows that despite all the buzz surrounding The Wyatt Sicks and Uncle Howdy, a horror faction has no business working as babyfaces or tweeners and needs to unleash their ruthless sides. Considering this element, WWE may be thinking about breaking them up.At least this move will allow them to book all the stars separately, especially Nikki Cross and Uncle Howdy. They can even turn The Wyatt Sicks' leader into a villainous star and engage him in feuds against top babyfaces like Cody Rhodes.