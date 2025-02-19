3 Reasons why WWE scrapped the storyline between Drew McIntyre and the Bloodline

Over the past few months, Drew McIntyre has been on a mission to take down The Bloodline. The Scottish Warrior attacked Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Jimmy Uso and even confronted Paul Heyman on RAW to send a message to Roman Reigns' faction.

The star was also in a segment with Solo Sikoa before this Tribal Combat against Roman Reigns on the Netflix premiere of RAW. However, WWE suddenly dropped the storyline, and it seems that the promotion has stayed away from having Drew mix with any of the Bloodline members despite moving to SmackDown.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Chief Content Officer Triple H has scrapped the storyline between Drew and the Bloodline in the company.

#3. Creative decisions have taken The Bloodline elsewhere

One of the reasons why WWE may have scrapped the storyline between Drew McIntyre and The Bloodline could be due to changes in the company's creative plans. The current direction seems to be setting up Roman Reigns against CM Punk and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, McIntyre is competing in the Elimination Chamber match and has seemingly ignited a feud with Jimmy Uso on SmackDown, with the two stars taking shots at each other. He also seems to be at odds with LA Knight, with reports previously suggesting both having heat backstage.

So, it's possible that WWE altered its creative direction, which included scrapping the storyline between The Bloodline and The Scottish Warrior.

#2. Triple H might be saving the storyline post-WrestleMania 41

Another reason for scrapping the storyline could be WWE's intention to save it for the near future, possibly post-WrestleMania 41. Drew could emerge from the Show of Shows with new vigor and hatred for The Bloodline, resulting in a lengthy feud against Roman Reigns.

He could also injure Jimmy Uso and ignite the wrath of Reigns.

#1. A faction with Kevin Owens may be in the works

Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble match and is set to clash with Gunther at WrestleMania 41. Previously, McIntyre had attacked The YEET Master as well, but it's possible that WWE didn’t want to mix up the storylines and thus decided to scrap the entire angle.

Additionally, Kevin Owens has also been going up against Sami Zayn, an OG Bloodline member, and the two are set for an Unsanctioned Match at Elimination Chamber. Following the contest, McIntyre and Owens could unite in WWE and take out The Bloodline. The two could recruit other stars and form a faction, going on a company-wide rampage.

This could stem from McIntyre's feud with Jimmy Uso and Owen's feud with Sami Zayn.

