3 reasons why WWE should split up AJ Styles and Omos.

In October 2020, we saw the beginning of an intriguing alliance on WWE RAW. AJ Styles, who was recently drafted to the Red brand, revealed to the world his new bodyguard, Omos (real name Jordan Omogbehin).

It was a win-win situation for both parties involved. It gave AJ Styles' career a pretty interesting direction, as well as a chance to prove himself in the Tag Team division. It also allowed WWE's new resident giant to hone his craft under the guidance of The Phenomenal One.

The partnership became stronger over time as the two superstars kept running through tag-teams on RAW. The duo finally got their big moment at WWE WrestleMania 37, when they dethroned The New Day as the RAW Tag Team Champions.

AJ Styles and Omos are the new Raw tag team champs 🤝#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/7IupbqYOXt — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) April 11, 2021

The team has been on the top of their division for the last three months. But certain aspects indicate that the time has arrived for the conclusion of this alliance.

In this article, let's look at three reasons why WWE should split up Omos and AJ Styles.

#3. The purpose behind this partnership seems to be fulfilled.

The RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

As mentioned before, AJ Styles and Omos got paired for merely two reasons.

Firstly, it was done to allow AJ Styles to spend some time in the tag scene and elevate the division. But most importantly, this partnership came into existence to introduce Omos as the new monster of the WWE.

It has been over 11 months now, and it seems like the purpose of this alliance has been fulfilled. AJ Styles has also proved he can thrive in the tag team division by capturing the RAW Tag Titles.

The Champ... AJ Styles And Omos #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bOF7vaenBr — Cenation - WWE Guy (@CenationMarian1) July 13, 2021

Omos, on the other hand, showed the world that he is ready to be the next big thing in the WWE. It's time for WWE to split these guys up so they can go their separate career routes.

#2 AJ Styles vs. Omos could be a great David vs. Goliath feud.

Omos on WWE RAW

While SmackDown already has some high-quality stories on the show, RAW certainly lacks in that aspect.

That's why it would not be surprising if WWE breaks the AJ-Omos alliance to book a feud between the two superstars. The rivalry has the potential to be a blockbuster one and boost the ratings for the Red Brand. Fans will surely be interested in this "David vs. Goliath" rivalry.

AJ Styles is known for delivering great matches with everyone, including opponents bigger than him. In the past, Styles faced the likes of Jinder Mahal, Brock Lesnar, and Braun Strowman and made them look good in the ring.

If the company wants to make Omos' first singles feud memorable, then there can't be any better choice for the role than AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One can play the underdog role to perfection and present Omos as an absolute monster in the ring.

#1. WWE RAW desperately needs a main-event star like AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One

The main-event picture on WWE RAW has been centered around Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley for the majority of this year. The fact that the creative team hasn't been able to present enough credible challengers for the WWE Championship is quite amusing.

Fans seem to be tired of the same old feuds and want some new faces to step up. Both AJ Styles and Omos could be legitimate threats to Lashley's WWE Championship. However, they can't go after the Champ without either of them turning babyface.

AJ styles and Omos have to drop the title as soon as next week and a Face AJ feuding with Bobby Lashley will be amazing .#WWERAW — 𝐑𝐈𝐙𝐖𝐀𝐍™ QT 𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝘿𝙞𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩 ! 🖤 (@RIZWANWRESTLING) July 13, 2021

In this scenario, Styles will most likely be the one who becomes a good guy. After all, Omos is still quite new to the main roster and certainly not ready for a World title shot.

Styles' face turn would open many interesting storyline possibilities. He could take part in a dream feud with Bobby Lashley, or even be the one to end Sheamus' title reign. His presence would certainly elevate the main-event scene on RAW.

