3 reasons why WWE didn't strip Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez of the Women's Tag Team Championship

During the previous edition of WWE RAW on Netflix, Liv Morgan confirmed that she was taking a break from the Stamford-based promotion. The Judgment Day member revealed that she was taking up a major Hollywood project, due to which she required a break from her WWE commitments.

Nick Aldis, who was the RAW General Manager for that night, allowed Morgan this break and wished her the best of luck. Liv is also a Women's Tag Team Champion with Raquel Rodriguez, and despite Morgan going on hiatus, they are still champions.

Usually, the company prefers to crown new champions in case the current champion fails to fulfill the obligations of being a title holder. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why WWE didn't strip Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez of the Women's Tag Team Championship.

#3. They just won the titles a few weeks back

As of writing, the Judgment Day members have only held the Women's Tag team titles for 13 days. Liv and Raquel suffered the title loss at WrestleMania 41 but regained the championship on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

So, as they just won the title back, this could be one of the reasons why WWE may have decided not to strip the tag team gold from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. If the title reign had crossed a few months, Triple H might have stripped those titles already after Liv's Hollywood announcement.

#2. Liv Morgan carries major star power

Another reason could be the star power of Liv Morgan, which is why WWE may have decided to not take the tag titles away. The former Women's World Champion gained massive popularity among fans during her 'Revenge Tour' last year.

Further, her romantic angle with Dominik Mysterio has skyrocketed her popularity. This star power could have prevented The Game from forcing them to relinquish the tag team championships.

#1. There is hardly any other big tag team in the women's division of WWE

Triple H's creative team has focused on improving the women's division. This is evident from the introduction of the women's mid-card titles. However, the tag team division is lacking massively. Apart from Liv and Raquel, there is hardly any other major tag team that can carry the gold on their shoulders.

This scarcity could be a major reason behind the Judgment Day members still being champions despite Liv Morgan being on hiatus.

