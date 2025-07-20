3 Reasons why WWE turned Aleister Black heel

WWE Superstar Aleister Black gave up his mantle of a tweener to turn heel on this week’s episode of SmackDown. The Dutch pro wrestler attacked Damian Priest during his match against Carmelo Hayes, flattening him with a Black Mass kick. With the 2025 SummerSlam just two weeks away, here are three reasons why the company booked a heel turn for one of its biggest re-signings.#3. R-Truth stuck his nose in the business of Aleister BlackR-Truth’s character recently saw a massive change. After seeing the new reality of John Cena in May’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, Ron Killings has cut his dreadlocks and wants to show fans who he really is. In his state of anger, he randomly launched an attack on Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson on the June 20, 2025, episode of SmackDown. He further asked Cena to show himself.The problem? Wilson was the opponent of the night for Aleister Black, who is trying to establish himself in WWE. This led to a feud between the two wrestlers. Last week on SmackDown, Truth and Black faced each other, but the former 24/7 Champion walked away with the win by rolling up the former NXT Champion when he was dealing with the referee.This obviously didn’t go down well with Aleister Black. Since Ron Killings is a hot-headed babyface right now, WWE may have turned Black heel to balance the equation and to remove the burden of being a good guy from the 40-year-old’s persona.#2. WWE SmackDown is in dire need of top heelsWWE RAW has a huge variety of top heels. The Judgment Day has annexed almost three out of the five titles available on the brand, and their group is a big menace when it strikes in numbers. Seth Rollins and his henchmen, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, are also fearsome heels who attack and put superstars out of commission.World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is also a vicious heel who takes great pleasure in humiliating and hurting his opponents. The brand also has a fresh heel in Rusev, who is making an upward climb on the roster after his WWE return. This isn’t the case with SmackDown. The heels on the brand seem to be permanently locked in their respective storylines.The Bloodline will more or less almost always have interactions with the rest of the roster, despite changing their name to MFT. The same is true for DIY, which doesn’t have any wiggle room except for the tag team division. The Wyatt Sicks don’t have a defined role right now and are more or less tweeners.John Cena, despite being a top heel, will retire after making just 14 more appearances. The brand does have Carmelo Hayes, but he isn’t a heel who strikes fear in anybody’s heart. He is more of a loudmouth like Chelsea Green, sans the sass and The Secret Hervice. Thus, a big, bad heel is needed on the blue brand, and Aleister Black is perfect for it.#1. To set up a feud with Damian PriestAleister Black’s focus has shifted from R-Truth to Damian Priest. The Archer of Infamy tried to play peacemaker and help his former Judgment Day teammate, Truth, by coming between him and Black. This resulted in the Dutch pro wrestler making the former World Heavyweight Champion his object to vent his frustration.Aleister Black attacked The Punisher backstage after the latter tried to calm him down and not follow Truth after losing to him. This week on SmackDown, he knocked Priest out with a Black Mass kick during his match with Melo. With this, the two will now inevitably enter a feud.WWE SmackDown has been facing problems with fully utilizing the potential of Damian Priest, especially given how clustered everything is around the other acts on the brand. The Archer of Infamy had said that he would go after Jacob Fatu following his steel cage match win against Drew McIntyre at May’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. But the two are yet to share the ring or a promo. The Samoan Werewolf is in a feud with Solo Sikoa, who dethroned him to become the new United States Champion. Hence, the former allies will stay stuck together for a while now.But, with a worthy opponent like Aleister Black, WWE can develop a long-term feud that would nurture Priest. The first stop of their potential rivalry could be the upcoming 2025 SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former AEW star.