There’s only one man in WWE who can knock Gunther off his perch at SummerSlam, and it’s not CM Punk

WWE Superstar Gunther is currently in his second run as the World Heavyweight Champion. The Ring General regained the title from Jey Uso on the RAW episode after Money in the Bank 2025.

Ad

Having only been defeated twice on the main roster, there is little chance that anybody manages to take the WHC away from him again. However, there's one man who can dethrone the Austrian, and it’s not CM Punk; it's Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins can get Gunther whenever he wants

Ad

Trending

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

The Second City Saint won a five-man gauntlet match on this week’s episode of RAW to earn his spot against The Ring General. Defeating Bron Breakker in the end, CM Punk will now go to SummerSlam to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, despite his experience and in-ring dexterity, there is very little chance that Punk can overcome the powerhouse who lands vicious chops and makes his opponents pass out to his Sleeper Hold.

Ad

Unlike Punk, however, Seth Rollins will have the advantage of taking on Gunther when he is vulnerable. While The Straight Edge Superstar will face The Ring General at one hundred percent, The Visionary could use his Money in the Bank contract to face the World Heavyweight Champion when he is already battered.

This is something CM Punk is painfully aware of, since he is a former two-time MITB winner himself. He successfully cashed in his contract on Edge in 2008, after Batista dropped him with a Batista Bomb.

Ad

Winning the briefcase for the second consecutive year, he cashed in his contract on Jeff Hardy in 2009, right after Hardy had won the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Edge at Extreme Rules. This time, Seth Rollins could do the same at the expense of The Second City Saint at SummerSlam.

Seth Rollins has a whole squad to back him up

Ad

Seth Rollins memorably cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 31 in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The Architect acted swiftly and pinned his former Shield brother after a Curb Stomp to win his first-ever world title in the company.

While The Visionary did it alone and took out The Beast Incarnate and Big Dog 10 years ago, he now has Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to back him up. The Brons have repeatedly proven themselves useful, crushing the enemies of Seth Rollins.

Ad

While Gunther is perfectly capable of taking on any superstar and winning the duel in a pure one-on-one, a three-on-one handicap won’t go well for him. Moreover, if Seth Rollins cashes in at SummerSlam and turns the World Heavyweight Championship match into a Triple Threat, then he won’t have to worry about disqualification either. Since he is out with an injury right now, The Visionary will also have the perfect element of surprise in his favor if he strikes.

Ad

Seth Rollins may have changed his target from John Cena

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seth Rollins has vowed to save pro wrestling. On the contrary, John Cena has sworn to ruin pro wrestling forever by the end of his retirement tour. This naturally makes the Undisputed Champion a natural target for Mr. Money in the Bank. Moreover, he also tried to dethrone Cena at Night of Champions, but The Franchise Player successfully retained his title without a cash-in ever being made official.

However, in a promo with Gunther on RAW a few weeks ago, The Visionary revealed that he stormed the match just because he didn’t want CM Punk to become champion. Now, since The Second City Saint will collide against The Ring General, Seth Rollins could naturally follow like a shadow and gatecrash their match at SummerSlam.

Thus, The Architect could learn from his previous mistakes and avoid making the same mistakes that he fell prey to at Night of Champions. Thus, he may be able to crush Punk and win the World Heavyweight Championship at the same time. This doesn’t necessarily put John Cena in the clear, though, especially after Naomi shocked fans by dethroning IYO SKY instead of Tiffany Stratton. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Gunther.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE