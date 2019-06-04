×
3 recent ex-WWE Stars who have made surprising revelations about Vince McMahon

Aaron
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
367   //    04 Jun 2019, 08:52 IST

Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon

Even though Vince McMahon is largely thought of as a pioneer and a genius in the pro wrestling/sports-entertainment genre, there are a few people who might not share that same opinion.

Over the last few years we've seen some pretty big names leave WWE under bad circumstances. Of course, all of them had their own unique reasons for leaving, but a lot of them had the same overall criticism of the company: Vince McMahon's creative process.

While plenty of superstars who have left WWE under less than ideal circumstances haven't specifically named Vince McMahon is the company's key problem, they desperately wanted him to change his way of doing things while they were actively wrestling.

Of the recently departed WWE superstars who have made incendiary comments about the company chairman, the following three hold the most weight, as they're, by far, some of the biggest names in pro wrestling history and in WWE's rich history as well.

#3 CM Punk: Vince thinks UFC is too barbaric

When former WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk appeared on Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast following his departure from Vince McMahon's company, the "Best in the World" revealed why the WWE boss refused to let him escort UFC star Chael Sonnen to the Octagon for one of his fights.

"Oh my God, Phil. TNo, we can't do that. That's barbaric. Somebody is going to die. Then I had to remind him, 'I don't know if you remember Owen Hart or not, because he sort of died in your ring.'"

It's a bit shocking to hear that WWE's chairman believes that mixed martial arts is too barbaric, as his company has featured some pretty brutal stuff throughout the years. WWE's hardcore division was brutal and even more recently, matches involving Brock Lesnar have been brutal.

