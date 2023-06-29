The WWE Draft is usually a huge event that reshapes the rosters of all brands. NXT was a part of this year's draft as RAW and SmackDown drafted several of its prospects.

JD McDonagh, Pretty Deadly, and Zoey Stark were among the 2023 draftees, and each act has had a match on the WWE main roster. The same goes for Cameron Grimes, and the duos of Katana Chance & Kayden Carter and Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn.

While those aforementioned performers have all at least shown the main-roster fans what they can do, there are a few NXT call-ups that are yet to have a bout. The following three stars haven't had a match yet on RAW or SmackDown.

#3. Indi Hartwell had a circuitous route to the main roster

Hartwell is out with an injury.

Indi Hartwell's promotion is perhaps one of the more confusing selections of this year's draft. She had recently won the NXT Women's title and defended it once. In her second defense, she was injured and left the bout. Hartwell managed to finish the match and retain, but had to relinquish the title anyways.

Part of the reason for her letting go of the belt was that she was injured. The other half was that she was drafted by RAW. She'll obviously reunite with Candice LeRae and the Way, but why was she drafted in the first place?

Hartwell appeared in one backstage segment on RAW after being drafted. She hasn't been on RAW since that moment. If she was injured, then she could have been promoted when fully healthy. It would have made more sense and wouldn't have put the NXT title in such a strange position again this year.

#2. Odyssey Jones was popular in NXT

This is the only time Jones appeared on RAW in some form.

Jones had a lot of hype in NXT but got hurt. His return didn't make a huge dent in the landscape, as NXT had moved on after his injury. Jones randomly appeared in segments with Edris Enofe and Malik Blade but never didn't anything memorable.

He was one of the several NXT stars to be picked in this year's WWE Draft. Despite that taking place almost two months ago, the big man is yet to make an appearance on RAW.

Jones doesn't seem to be hurt, but he also has not been used at all since being drafted. He could have stayed in NXT a bit longer to tighten up his game. He was a bit sloppy in the ring and likely needed to better learn how to use his size in matches.

#1. Grayson Waller could be a future player in WWE

Unlike Jones and Hartwell, Grayson Waller has actually appeared regularly on SmackDown. He's hosted three versions of his Grayson Waller Effect talk show with Pretty Deadly, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair as guests.

Despite a high ceiling due to mic work and in-ring ability, the braggadocious Aussie hasn't had an official match on SmackDown. He recently disclosed that he broke his leg in his match against Carmelo Hayes on April 25.

It's clear that Waller has a high ceiling in WWE, but fans will have to wait to see him jump toward that obstacle. Once he starts to target a SmackDown star, Waller will be on the road to further introducing himself to the WWE main roster crowd.

