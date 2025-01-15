3 Recent WWE storylines that ended abruptly & 2 that went on too long

WWE built some interesting rivalries in 2024 under Triple H. Many feuds worked extremely well and thoroughly entertained fans. CM Punk and Drew McIntyre enjoyed the rivalry of a lifetime and had enough matches not to go overboard. Meanwhile, Chad Gable’s breakup angle with Alpha Academy ended rather abruptly.

There were a few other rivalries that ended too quickly, while others went on for too long and kept some top stars hanging in the balance. Check out three recent WWE storylines that ended abruptly and two that stretched on for far too long.

#5 Carmelo Hayes' rivalry with Andrade ended abruptly

Carmelo Hayes and Andrade were cooking on SmackDown and had incredible matches. The two men had a best-of-seven series to determine who was the better wrestler.

Trending

The final match in their rivalry ended in a no-contest. Following the inconclusive outcome, both men quickly moved on to other feuds. Hayes faced Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, followed by Braun Strowman on a couple of occasions. Meanwhile, Andrade tried pursuing the United States Championship.

The two men could have had a conclusive end to their rivalry before moving into a championship feud. Instead, WWE simply changed their direction.

#4 Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan's rivalry went on for too long

Injuries have hampered many WWE rivalries in the past. The feud between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan also fell victim to the same issue and saw The Nightmare take some time off to heal.

At that time, WWE decided to stretch their rivalry for as long as possible. What started in April 2024 lasted till RAW’s Netflix premiere in January 2025.

The extended rivalry had several layers and kept RAW fans entertained. However, it deprived many other top women on the roster of opportunities in the main event scene.

Many will agree that the rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan went on for too long. WWE could have ended it a lot sooner.

#3 The Wyatt Sicks couldn't do much against The Final Testament

The Wyatt Sicks debuted on WWE RAW and immediately started building its rivalry with The Final Testament. It looked like the two factions were in for something big when the build-up began.

The two teams competed as factions in only one match on RAW, even though their rivalry began around August 2024. After just one contest as stables, The Wyatt Sicks moved to SmackDown in January 2025.

This wasted months of build-up for what could have been a star-making rivalry. The teams have been separated, and their feud seems to have come to an end abruptly.

#2 Damian Priest and Finn Balor's rivalry couldn’t do much for both WWE Superstars

The Judgment Day members didn’t have just one rivalry that went on for too long. Finn Balor backstabbed Damian Priest at SummerSlam 2024, but Triple H couldn’t capitalize on their feud.

The program's build-up was stagnant for a long time, and they simply continued their rivalry whenever The Archer of Infamy wasn't focusing on the World Heavyweight Championship.

Their rivalry ended on RAW’s Netflix premiere, where Damian Priest defeated Finn Balor. The feud did nothing to elevate either man and instead took them out of contention for the titles they once held.

WWE could have booked a grudge rivalry between the two stars, which should have been something like CM Punk and Drew McIntyre’s feud. Instead, it stretched on for too long.

#1 Tiffany Stratton's betrayal of Nia Jax

Tiffany Stratton won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2024 and held the contract to cash in at the right time. She worked closely with Nia Jax and teased cashing in on her friend's gold a few times.

In the end, Stratton cashed in her contract on the first episode of SmackDown in 2025 to defeat Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship. The timing and execution of the cash-in were near perfect.

Many expected Jax to continue hunting down Stratton following the betrayal. Instead, The Irresistible Force appeared on the latest edition of RAW to focus on World Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

It looks like there will be no rematch between Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax for the title. Instead, the latter could move to the RAW brand. The rivalry seems to have ended way too quickly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback