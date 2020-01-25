3 records that Brock Lesnar could break if he wins the Men's Royal Rumble match

Brock Lesnar will enter the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble as the first entrant

Brock Lesnar is the reigning WWE Champion. So, when Paul Heyman announced that the Beast Incarnate was entering the 2020 edition of Royal Rumble match, the WWE Universe was amused, to say the least. There has been a lot of speculation about the consequences of Lesnar's participation in the Rumble.

A few theorized that Lesnar is in the Rumble to set up his WrestleMania 36 rivalry against Tyson Fury, Cain Velasquez or someone else. Some fans sarcastically remarked how Brock would win the Rumble and opt not to defend his WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

With that being said, Lesnar could write his name into the record books if he wins the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match. Let us now look at some of these records that Brock could break if he does win the Rumble.

#3 Longest time in a single Royal Rumble match

Daniel Bryan endured over one hour and sixteen minutes at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018

We all know that Brock Lesnar is heading into Royal Rumble as the first entrant. So if he wants to stand till the end, Lesnar will have to protect himself from elimination for a very long time. Lesnar thus has the potential to break Daniel Bryan's record of staying over 1 hour and 16 minutes in the match without being eliminated. Daniel Bryan broke Rey Mysterio's record at Greatest Royal Rumble 2018.

When talking about Rey Mysterio, we cannot ignore his heroics at the 2006 Royal Rumble match. Mysterio came in at number 2 (thus effectively starting the Rumble) and endured 29 other opponents to etch his name into the history books.

Brock Lesnar could follow this path and go all the way to break Daniel Bryan's record at Royal Rumble 2020.

#2 The biggest gap between Royal Rumble wins

Triple H eliminated Dean Ambrose to win the 2016 Royal Rumble

At the 2016 edition of Royal Rumble, Triple H made a surprise return as the 30th entrant of the main event. The Game went on to eliminate Dolph Ziggler, Bray Wyatt, the defending WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and ultimately, Dean Ambrose to win his 2nd Royal Rumble match.

By eliminating Ambrose, Triple H not only became a 14-time World Champion but also clinched the record of the biggest year gap between Royal Rumble wins. 14 years prior to his 2016 win, the King of Kings had won the 2002 Royal Rumble.

If Brock Lesnar can somehow endure 29 other Superstars to win the Rumble match, Lesnar could snatch Triple H's above-mentioned record. Lesnar won his debut Royal Rumble match in 2003. So that would put the biggest gap between Rumble wins at 17 years.

#1 Brock Lesnar could become only the second WWE Champion to win the Royal Rumble

Hulk Hogan is the only WWE Champion to win a Royal Rumble so far

So far, only one WWE Superstar has entered the Royal Rumble match as the WWE Champion and won the entire bout - the Immortal Hulk Hogan. In the 1990 edition of Royal Rumble, Hogan entered at number 25 and won the Rumble match after inflicting six elimination.

In 2016, Roman Reigns came very close to repeat this feat but was eliminated by Triple H. However, if Brock Lesnar can win the 2020 Royal Rumble, the Beast could follow the footsteps of Hogan by becoming only the second WWE Champion to win the Royal Rumble.

