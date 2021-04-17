3 Released stars who might return to WWE soon and 2 who probably won't

The last few days have been a rollercoaster ride for the WWE Universe. After a mostly successful WrestleMania week that also saw the return of live crowds, the spirit among the fans was very high. However, the day of April 15, 2021, brought back some terrible memories from last year.

Exactly one year after releasing over 20 WWE Superstars at the beginning of the pandemic, WWE again released a total of 10 superstars. While there were some expected names, there were also some massive surprises that caught fans off guard. The superstars released by WWE are Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Bo Dallas, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Mojo Rawley, and Wesley Blake. The question is whether we will ever see any of these superstars back in WWE?

Let's take a look at three recently released superstars who could return to WWE soon and two others who probably won't return. Comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#3 Might return to WWE soon: Mickie James

Mickie James is one of the legends of the women's roster of WWE. A former Divas champion and five-time women's champion, James has had a very successful career with the company.

Mickie James was first released from WWE in 2010 and went on to wrestle on the independent circuit and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. She returned to WWE in 2016 and competed against then NXT Women's Champion Asuka. She then started an alliance with Alexa Bliss on the main roster. Her last appearance for WWE before getting released this week came in the 2021 women's Royal Rumble match which she entered at No. 19.

Following her release, there are a lot of speculations on where James could go next. While IMPACT Wrestling and AEW are some possible options, it is also possible that James signs with NWA, where her husband Nick Aldis is signed to.

No matter where she goes next, it's highly possible that Mickie James will return to WWE again. She has contributed a lot to the company's women's division and would likely return and get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the coming years.

