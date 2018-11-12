Relieving Brock Lesnar's Journey at Survivor Series

The Journey of the 'Beast Incarnate'

Brock Lesnar is a force to be reckoned with, and if you ask any of his opponents, they shall inform you about the same. He is the most dominant superstar there is in the WWE, and his work is always raising standards of professional wrestling.

Paul Heyman describes him as the biggest box-office attraction, and if you look at the work done by him, you can never deny the claim because he has been dominant since his starting days. The wrestler is a trained MMA fighter and has shown his dominance in the Octagon as well as the squared circle.

He is the current reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Champion, and he won the title against Braun Strowman who is a 'Monster Among Men' and knows no fear or sympathy. The two collided at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia and blew the roof with their work, however, Brock Lesnar couldn't hear Braun Strowman's 'Get These Hands' catchphrase because Baron Corbin cost him the opportunity by attacking him with the Universal Championship.

As Survivor Series draws near, we all want to know about the individual wrestler's record, and in this article, I share the Survivor Series journey of the most dominant wrestler in the WWE:

#4 Brock Lesnar versus Big Show (Survivor Series 2002)

The Singles match for the WWE Championship at the show lasted for 4 minutes 18 seconds, but the fact that these two Goliath's fought it out in the ring and gave the fans a moment to remember makes for an appreciation.

The two are powerhouses and are known for their amazing in-ring skills, but this match was something different. It was a treat to see these two exchange blows, where Big Show got the upper hand and defeated 'The Beast Incarnate' in a match to win the WWE Championship.

