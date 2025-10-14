3 Replacements for Becky Lynch in The Vision now that Bron Breakker is the leader

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Bron Breakker taking over the leadership of The Vision from Seth Rollins, a move that no one saw coming. With The Architect kicked out of the group, what happens to Becky Lynch, who was absent from WWE's tour to Australia?The Man's position in the faction is likely compromised following Rollins' forceful exit. With The Dog of WWE leading the charge, he could replace Lynch with someone else.In this listicle, we will look at three possible replacements for Becky Lynch in The Vision, now that Bron Breakker is the leader:#3. Asuka could join The VisionAsuka is getting more and more twisted with each passing week, abusing Kairi Sane and wreaking havoc on IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. The Empress of Tomorrow's increasing evil tendencies and ruthlessness may be the qualities that Bron Breakker could want in The Vision.The Japanese star is no stranger to Becky Lynch. Therefore, if The Man decides to rebel against the heel group, Asuka could be the perfect person to stop Lynch in her tracks.#2. Bayley could embrace her dark sideBayley has been going through a rather intriguing character change for the past month. The 36-year-old seems to be juggling two distinct personas, randomly switching between them. While the former Hugger is mainly a babyface, there are times when her inner dark side gets the better of her, as she becomes more aggressive.Bayley's character transformation could ultimately lead to her heel turn. Moreover, like Asuka, The Role Model also knows Becky all too well. If the former WWE Women's Champion embraces her dark side, she could be a great fit in The Vision.#1. Bron Breakker could bring in Izzi DameBron Breakker, now that he's the leader, could replace Lynch with Izzi Dame. She is the real-life girlfriend of Breakker. Their relationship could translate into an on-screen alliance, with The Dog of WWE seemingly calling the shots for The Vision.Dame currently performs on NXT, where she is a member of The Culling. While she has yet to win a title on the developmental brand, the 26-year-old has been impressive. Breakker's shocking betrayal of Seth Rollins has presented a great opportunity for Dame to officially make her main roster debut.Her first potential rivalry could be against Big Time Becks, the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion, immediately positioning Dame in the title picture.